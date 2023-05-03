Sparks group retains Ottawa-based firm TAAG in bid for the Ottawa Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Los Angeles-based film producer and entrepreneur Neko Sparks continues to strengthen his bid for the Ottawa Senators by engaging Ottawa-based professional services firm, TAAG. TAAG’s role will be to bring Canadian families and hockey alumni participation into the bid, ensuring that Canadian ownership and community focus remain anchors for the Senators’ future.

Sparks was quoted in April saying, “It’s about community and it’s about winning”. This collaboration with TAAG proves that actions speak louder than words as he continues his mission to engage the community locally, and across Canada.

On May 1st, it was announced that Snoop Dogg will join the group’s bid for the Ottawa Senators. Snoop Dogg is just one of more than 12 prominent investors in the group that Sparks is working with to acquire the Senators. Away from the fanfare, Sparks has been working hard on ensuring that Ottawa fans and the Canadian community at large get a chance to participate in this historic opportunity.

Sparks commented, “Although having Canadian participation isn't a requirement by the league, it's important to me that Senators fans have the ability to stay connected to the future of this great team. I have been working with the team and doing business in Ottawa for the last few years and have come to love the community and feel it's only right to share the opportunity with the city I have come to love.”

TAAG, is pleased to participate in such a historical event in the Ottawa community. Andrew Abraham, CEO of TAAG remarked on the engagement with the Sparks Group and why it aligned with TAAG’s priorities:

“Having had the opportunity to meet with Neko on multiple occasions, I’ve learned not only of his vision to acquire the team but about his long-term strategy for development and city prosperity—this made it an obvious choice to back Sparks. His ambition to increase excitement and long-term visibility to the city of Ottawa is on point and what the city needs.”

As we come closer to the bid deadline, Sparks and TAAG will continue to work on a community-centric opportunity for mutual success for the team, the city, and its fans. Inquiries can be made directly to Rania Odeh at TAAG, rania@taag.ca or 613-234-6006.