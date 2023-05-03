The EVERY Co. and Alpha® Foods Enter Joint Development Agreement to Bring Next-Generation Alt Meat to Market

DALY CITY, Calif. & GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The EVERY Co., a trailblazer in animal-free protein production, has announced a Joint Development Agreement with Alpha Foods, a category-leading brand that makes a craveable and accessible range of plant-based foods. The collaboration will accelerate improvements in the taste and texture of non-animal products, as EVERY’s proteins–which are more sustainable, nature-equivalent versions of animal proteins–combined with Alpha’s chef-crafted products, promise to deliver consumers delicious, craveable meals without the disease risk, price volatility, and environmental footprint of traditional meats.

The agreement positions Alpha Foods at the edge of its category, exploring innovative uses of EVERY’s pacesetting animal-free protein to enhance its plant-based product lines, which comprise meatless offerings for every meal. EVERY EggWhite™, a high-performing, better-binding alt meat solution, has been shown to create desired textures and flavors in plant-based foods, delivering taste and performance outcomes above and beyond those of plant-based replacements.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Alpha Foods to work hand-in-hand to craft better-than-ever alt meat offerings, unlocking the massive potential of this category to drive the next generation of kinder consumer-favorite foods,” said EVERY Co-Founder and CEO Arturo Elizondo. “Expansion to alt meat allows us to further our goal of offering game-changing solutions to visionary F&B brands across a variety of categories, co-creating next-gen foods at the forefront of sustainability, food safety and clean label.”

Made by precision fermentation, Vegan Society Certified EVERY EggWhite offers food formulators a hyper-functional drop-in for egg whites from hens that is cage-free, hormone-free and antibiotic-free. In alt meat applications, it brings next-level binding and gelation qualities that allow foods to more closely resemble their natural analogs, without the use of synthetics or overly processed binding agents. Most importantly, EVERY EggWhite’s high marks on functionality translate to “meatier” textures that are often missing for consumers.

“At Alpha Foods we believe that everyone, meat eaters and non-meat eaters alike, should be welcomed to enjoy their plant-based products without any ‘labels’ or judgment, savoring all the health and environmental benefits that they provide,” says Alpha Co-Founder and CEO Cole Orobetz. “We’re drawn to EVERY’s animal-free proteins given they’re designed to help bridge the gap between plant-based products and the real thing, broadening the category to attract new consumers. We are very excited about this collaboration and look forward to bringing products to consumers soon.”

In partnering with EVERY, Alpha Foods is taking another step on its journey to set a new standard for plant-based innovation, continuing to lead the way in serving up better-than-ever familiar favorites.

ABOUT THE EVERY COMPANY

The EVERY Co. (formerly Clara Foods) exists to accelerate the world’s transition to animal-free protein. Based in Daly City, EVERY® combines industry-leading expertise in food technology and flavor to enable the foods of tomorrow, today, for the world’s global food and beverage industries.

Led by Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Arturo Elizondo, EVERY uses precision fermentation to brew nature-equivalent animal proteins that taste and function like the originals, while using significantly less land, water and greenhouse gas emissions than comparable conventional animal proteins.1 The company’s portfolio includes the world’s first animal-free ‘nearly invisible’ proteins—EVERY Protein™ and EVERY EggWhite™—with more innovations to come.

More at theeverycompany.com, and engage with us on Instagram and LinkedIn. EVERY is a registered trademark of The EVERY Company.

1 Source: Clara Foods Life Cycle Analysis for Dried Egg White Substitute Product. Life Cycle Associates report LCA.6168.212.2020. Unnasch, S. and L. Buchan. 2020.

ABOUT ALPHA® FOODS

Alpha® Foods is a radically inviting plant-based brand creating comfort and connection in a divided world. Founded in 2015, Alpha® makes delicious plant-based versions of familiar favorites even opposites can agree on. Protein packed, 100% plant-based, and palm oil free, Alpha®'s convenient comfort food delivers a delicious meatless meal for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and everything in between. Everyone is welcome at the Alpha® Table. For more info head to eatalphafoods.com or follow @alphafoods.