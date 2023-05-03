Fisk Electric Awarded $41 Million Electrical Subcontract for a New Hospital Tower in South Florida

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Fisk Electric Company, has been awarded a subcontract valued at approximately $41 million by Robins & Morton, the project’s general contractor, for the electrical component of the new Gloria Drummond Patient Tower at the Boca Raton Regional Hospital in South Florida.

This new nine-story patient tower will include 184 all-private patient rooms, state-of-the-art surgical suites, including 20 operating rooms, critical care units and pharmacy. It will also house the Michelle and Michael Hagerty Center for Graduate Medical Education, more than doubling the current education space and helping recruit and retain top medical school graduates. The tower will encompass more than 417,000 square feet and will expand the hospital to more than 1.08 million square feet. The Gloria Drummond Patient Tower is a major piece of Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s transformation that will further enhance care for the growing South Florida community. The project is pursuing both a LEED sustainability certification and WELL certification. That will make the Gloria Drummond Patient Tower one of the first hospital facilities in Florida to receive WELL certification, a performance-based global standard for certifying health and well-being in the built environment.

Work has already commenced with substantial completion anticipated in July 2025. The contract value will be included in the Company’s second-quarter 2023 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.