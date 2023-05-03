LOGIX Fiber Networks Announces Partnership Agreement with Bridgepointe Technologies

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LOGIX Fiber Networks, a Texas-based telecom provider of highly secure fiber-based internet, voice and data center services, has partnered with Bridgepointe Technologies. Bridgepointe is a technology advisory firm which helps mid-market and enterprise companies bridge the gap between tech investments and business results. With this partnership, LOGIX will grow its telecom reach into new businesses across Texas.

LOGIX has provided fiber-based connectivity services in the top metro markets in Texas to businesses for 40 years, operating the state’s largest independently owned network with 300,000 miles of fiber, 3,000 on-net buildings and more than 80 connected third-party data centers. This agreement will expand Bridgepointe’s advisory services by adding LOGIX’s portfolio of unified connectivity offerings, including business phone services and dedicated fiber internet connectivity.

Bridgepointe’s advisory services enable clients to take a strategic approach to planning and procuring technology. Their team of strategists, solutions architects and support staff provide clients with the people, processes and technology needed to deliver unrivalled results. The firm supports clients with a wide range of tech solutions including UCaaS, CCaaS, managed IT, data center, network transformation and cybersecurity.

“LOGIX continues on a solid growth trajectory, expanding our best-in-class business offerings and connectivity rapidly across the state,” said Scott Brueggeman, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “Our partnership with Bridgepointe will help fuel this expansion, positioning LOGIX as a solution to the thousands of companies Bridgepointe’s team of experts guides through the procurement process.”

Over the last year, Bridgepointe has made several key acquisitions expanding beyond tech advisory services to add lifecycle management services and customer experience consulting.

“LOGIX has built an incredible reputation in Texas with its vast fiber network, reliable connectivity and variety of business solutions,” said Gary Jacobs, Vice President of Operations and Sales Programs, Bridgepointe Technologies. “Bridgepointe’s partnership with LOGIX will benefit our clients, helping us provide the best possible product and procurement experience.”

LOGIX celebrates its 40th year of delivering reliable business internet, phone, and connectivity services. It is known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network, and broad range of business voice and data options. Services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, SD-WAN Secure, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect.

For more information about LOGIX, visit LOGIX.com or call 281-336-9006.

About Bridgepointe Technologies

Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies bridge the gap between tech investments and business results. Over the past 20 years, Bridgepointe has worked with over 12,000 companies to save time by shortening the procurement process while saving money and increasing ROI. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategists, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly drive time to value with tech investments. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit http://www.bridgepointetechnologies.com.

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks operates its business fiber network across Texas. It provides highly secure fiber-based data, internet, voice services, and data center access to approximately 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers and connects more than 80 colocation data centers.

With a 40-year history and known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, and best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network, LOGIX offers a broad range of business voice and data options. Services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, SD-WAN, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect. For more information, call 281-336-9006 or visit LOGIX.com.