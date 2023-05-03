Sensor Industries and Quext Join Forces to Revolutionize Multi-Unit Technology

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensor Industries Corp., the nation's premier IoT water and energy conservation company, proudly announced a groundbreaking investment from Quext, the trailblazing multi-unit technology provider. This union aims to accelerate the development of eco-conscious, smart solutions for the multi-family residential and hospitality markets.

In an era of rising utility expenses, limited resources, and growing environmental consciousness, the demand for smart building solutions is increasing rapidly, and Sensor Industries has been at the forefront of commercial IoT water waste prevention and damage control since 2016. Sensor Industries delivers top-ranked technologies that conserve natural water resources, reduce damage from water intrusion, and thereby lower operating costs.

The flagship Sensor Industries solution is a scalable RF mesh network for toilet malfunction and leak detection that consistently achieves 15% reductions in water consumption, while eliminating costly damage events. This innovative approach aligns perfectly with Quext's mission to provide a superior, software-managed product ecosystem for multi-unit owners and operators.

As the IoT landscape expands and competition intensifies, providing building operators with unified, single-dashboard product suites becomes essential. Following Quext's strategic investment, Sensor Industries will integrate water sensor technology into the Quext platform in order to create a seamless ecosystem for the global multi-family and hospitality sectors. This comprehensive solution from Quext offers smart climate control, water damage and waste detection, LoRaWAN network management, and compatibility with additional smart devices.

"By breaking down silos in the multi-unit tech space, we can address nearly every challenge posed by aging infrastructure and design, creating a vastly more efficient operating standard for owners, operators, residents, and guests," said Dave Duckwitz, CEO, Sensor Industries. "Quext's strategic investment will solidify our partnership and bring a cohesive product suite to the industry for the first time."

“Our goal is to create a sustainable future by delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable property owners and managers to operate more efficiently, reduce their environmental footprint, and provide an exceptional living and guest experience,” said Dave Marcinkowski, Partner, Quext. “By combining our expertise and resources with Sensor Industries, we believe we can accelerate the development of smart solutions that will enhance the quality of life for residents, guests, and the environment alike, all while creating exceptional NOI opportunities for property owners.”

About Sensor Industries

Sensor Industries is a leading Internet of Things company bringing new operational efficiency, increased Net Operating Income and water and energy conservation to owners and residents of multi-unit commercial properties. Sensor's proprietary SI-Mesh wireless network is specifically designed to power a vast network of sensors that monitor and report on a wide array of environmental conditions and building systems' performance. Access to this vital data lowers costs, reduce risks, and provides new income opportunities to the property owners while simultaneously enhancing the occupancy experience for the tenants. For more information on Sensor Industries and its solutions, visit sensorindustries.com.

About Quext

Quext is a smart technology and services company pioneering exciting innovations that make smarter decisions brilliantly simple. Created by industry experts, Quext reimagined apartment technology with products that work seamlessly together delivering the easiest-to-learn, most intuitive, all-in-one, cloud-based apartment community nerve center ever offered. Core platform innovations include internet of things, digital human customer support, broadband internet, and fintech solutions. Quext is a people-centric firm founded by Madera Residential, an industry leader in multifamily housing investment and property management. Headquartered in Lubbock, TX, the company was recognized as a winner of the Fierce Wireless IoT Challenge 2020. To learn more, visit onequext.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/onequext.