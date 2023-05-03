MLC CAD Systems Partners with Formlabs to Expand Additive Manufacturing Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MLC CAD Systems LLC, announced today a new partnership with Formlabs, the leading 3D printing company. This partnership expands upon existing manufacturing technology and expertise to provide access to new additive solutions, including SLA (stereolithography) and SLS (selective laser sintering). Formlabs has a proven history of delivering reliable 3D printers and industrial-grade materials that are easy to use and affordable.

“Formlabs is a great complement to our growing comprehensive technology solutions suite focused on customer success,” says MLC’s Sales Director Kevin Schreiner. “With a proven record of delivering easy-to-use 3D printers that are affordable and reliable, the partnership was an easy decision for MLC. Success in Engineering and Manufacturing goes beyond hardware and software. We carefully select the products we offer and combine them with over 40 years of Unbeatable Service, training, and expertise to deliver complete solutions to our customers.”

“Partnering with MLC CAD Systems further expands Formlabs’ ability to enable anyone to make anything,” said Brian Nies, Head of North American Sales at Formlabs. “By making our ecosystem of 3D printers, materials, and new advancements like the Form Auto available to MLC’s customers, Formlabs has another great avenue for enabling manufacturers across the country to use additive manufacturing to advance prototyping, in-house manufacturing, and production efforts.”

This partnership expands local availability of sales and support for Formlabs by adding MLC’s 27 offices and training centers across the USA. Additive manufacturing showrooms will initially be located in Dallas & Austin, TX, and Atlanta, GA.

About MLC CAD Systems

At MLC CAD Systems, we provide Unbeatable Service, backed by decades of industry experience. We offer our customers the best in 3D design, subtractive, and additive solutions from Formlabs, SOLIDWORKS, Mastercam, and Markforged, along with the support of our award-winning application experts. From concept to production, we’re with you every step of the way. Learn more at https://mlc-cad.com/.

About Formlabs

Formlabs is expanding access to digital fabrication, so anyone can make anything.

Headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts with offices in Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, Hungary, and North Carolina, Formlabs is the professional 3D printer of choice for engineers, designers, manufacturers, and decision makers around the globe. Formlabs products include the Form 3+, Form 3B+ and Form 3L, powered by an advanced form of stereolithography (SLA) called Low Force Stereolithography (LFS)™ 3D printing, Form 2 SLA 3D printer, Form Wash and Form Cure post-processing solutions, Fuse 1 SLS 3D printer, and Form Auto manufacturing solution. Formlabs also develops its own suite of high-performance materials that continue to push the boundaries for 3D printing, as well as best-in-class 3D printing software. Visit https://formlabs.com/.