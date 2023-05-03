Permian-Focused Swordfish Energy Closes Private Equity Commitment With Pearl Energy Investments

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swordfish Energy Holdings, LLC (“Swordfish” or “The Company”) is pleased to announce the closing of an equity commitment from Dallas-based investment firm, Pearl Energy Investments (“Pearl”). Based in Houston, Texas, Swordfish is an exploration and production company focused on acquiring and developing oil and gas assets in the Permian Basin. The Swordfish management team is led by Marcos Briceno and Patrick Sherman who worked together at Advance Energy Partners in the Delaware Basin prior to forming Swordfish. The Company seeks to grow through a combination of asset acquisitions, farm-ins, joint ventures, and development partnerships targeting operated and non-operated leasehold and mineral interests.

“This is an exciting time to be well-capitalized and pursuing new opportunities. We look forward to leveraging our technical and operational expertise combined with Pearl’s financial strength and opportunistic investment style to move quickly and capture high quality producing assets and undeveloped horizontal acreage,” said Marcos Briceno, CEO of Swordfish.

“Marcos and Patrick bring years of experience successfully originating, developing, and monetizing assets in the Permian Basin through a private equity lens. We expect their differentiated approach to create successful outcomes even in competitive basins,” said Billy Quinn, Founder and Managing Partner of Pearl.

Advisors

Vinson & Elkins LLP served as legal advisor to Swordfish and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to Pearl in connection with the formation of Swordfish.

About Swordfish Energy Holdings, LLC

Swordfish is a Houston-based exploration and production company focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Permian Basin. For questions about Swordfish, please visit www.swordfishenergy.com.

About Pearl Energy Investments

Pearl Energy Investments is a Dallas, Texas-based investment firm with $1.9 billion of committed capital under management. Pearl focuses on partnering with proven management teams to invest in the North American energy and sustainability sectors. The firm typically targets opportunities requiring $25 million to $150 million of equity capital. For additional information, please visit www.pearl-energy.com.