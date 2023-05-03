Joe Hand Promotions Partners With iHeartMedia to Present One-Night-Only iHeartCountry Festival Viewing Experience in Theaters Worldwide on May 13

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Joe Hand Promotions, the global leader in live sports for bars, restaurants, and cinemas, announced today an exciting collaboration with iHeartMedia for a live in-theater simulcast of the “iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One” featuring some of the biggest stars in country music.

The concert, to be held live on May 13 in Austin, Texas, will be available for a one-night-only viewing event in theaters nationwide. Fans will have the opportunity to witness live performances from country music’s fan favorites, including Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt, Elle King, and more, all from the comfort and convenience of their hometown theater. This special event will allow fans nationwide to share this night of music, entertainment, and community. Fans can view the full lineup of the “iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One” at iheart.com/iheartcountry-festival.

"We are thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia to bring this exceptional concert experience to theaters around the country," said Joe Hand Jr, President of Joe Hand Promotions. “This one-night-only event will be an incredible celebration of the genre, and we are excited to provide fans with a unique and unforgettable way to celebrate the power of country music on the big screen and close to home.”

For more information and to find a theater near you, please visit iHeartCountryLive.com.

About Joe Hand Promotions:

Joe Hand Promotions brings fan communities from mainstream sports and entertainment into the top corporate and independently owned bars and restaurants, theaters, casinos, and other commercial establishments to provide the best viewing experience outside of the arena. As the commercial content partner for some of the nation’s top live-sports media properties, Joe Hand Promotions is the leader in the out-of-home live sports and entertainment media distribution industry. For over 50 years, Joe Hand Promotions has seamlessly connected commercial establishments with live sports, which has successfully driven traffic and increased revenues, time and time again. The Joe Hand Promotions team is more than the distributor, but also the advisor in this fast-growing industry.

About iHeartMedia:

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.