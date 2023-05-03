Local Dental Practice to Deliver Free Dental Care to Tucson, Arizona Families in Need

TUCSON, Arizona--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dorsett Dentistry & Braces is proud to announce it will participate in parent company Benevis’ eighth annual Sharing Smiles Day on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 10 AM to 2 PM MST at its Tucson East office located at 5504 E 22nd St., Tucson, AZ 85711. Clinicians and hygienists will offer free dental care such as dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, and restorative care, with cleanings offered on a limited basis, to uninsured or underinsured children and their families as part of this national volunteer event. Families are encouraged to register in advance at www.SharingSmilesDay.com.

In the U.S., rates of untreated tooth decay are twice as high for children from low- or limited income families compared with children from middle- or high-income families, according to the JAMA Network. Over the past seven years, Sharing Smiles Day has provided dental relief to more than 2,500 patients across 11 states to help combat poor oral health in children and educate families on healthy dental habits. More than 300 volunteers from Benevis and partner practices will proudly participate in this year’s event.

“Our network of local dental practices provides high quality oral healthcare for children and families in 120 communities across 13 states and D.C.,” said Bryan Carey, CEO of Benevis. “Sharing Smiles Day is my favorite day of the year. It is a great way for us to open our doors and provide needed services, and we look forward to creating smiles by providing excellent dental care at no cost to members of our communities.”

Central to the mission at Benevis is improving access to essential dental healthcare and creating dental homes for families with various forms of insurance, including Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). To deliver on its mission, Benevis supports a network of like-minded, community-focused dentists that prioritize patient health to make a national impact. In addition to providing compassionate care, clinical teams educate children and families about daily brushing, flossing, and the importance of good nutrition for a healthy smile.

Sharing Smiles Day is open to children up to age 18 and adults who do not have Medicaid or other forms of dental insurance. To learn more, please watch our video, or to register for dental care by clicking here.

About Dorsett Dentistry & Braces

Dorsett Dentistry & Braces is one of Arizona’s leaders in Medicaid and affordable dental care for children and their families. Supported by Benevis, Dorsett Dentistry’s two locations serve over 7,000 children on Medicaid annually. Dorsett Dentistry and its doctors are committed to improving lives by providing high-quality dental care in a fun, compassionate environment. To learn more about Dorsett Dentistry, visit www.DorsettDentistry.com.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental support organization (DSO) for practices focused on delivering life-changing dental care and orthodontics. Through comprehensive dental practice support services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults in underserved communities. Its support services are employed in more than 100 locally branded dental offices that have delivered treatment during 1.2 million visits. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.