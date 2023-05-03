Nulo Launches ‘Fuel Incredible’ Campaign to Inspire Everyday Pet Parents

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nulo, the innovative pet nutrition brand that believes inside our best friend lives an incredible canine or feline athlete, today announced their latest campaign, “Fuel Incredible.” Building on the fast-growing brand’s years of working with well-known athletes and their pets, the campaign premise is that all dogs and cats are incredible, and all of their stories deserve to be told.

The centerpiece of the campaign will be a national commercial featuring one of the greatest athletes of all time and her everyday moments with two Nulo-fueled pups. Other stories include a mixed breed marvel named Blaze, returned twice to the shelter before finding his calling as an avalanche rescue dog in the mountains of Sun Valley, and Ollie, the therapy cat that’s helping a former “Fittest American Woman” get back in the game. The campaign will showcase some of the many organizations supported by Nulo, along with pets whose stories simply deserve a larger platform.

“I’m excited about this campaign because it reminds us that all pets are uniquely special,” said Nulo founder Michael Landa. “My two Labradors Max & Yogi are not going to win the Iditarod anytime soon, but in my eyes, they are nothing short of incredible.” Max & Yogi’s specialty? They run down the driveway on command, working together to bring back Landa’s Amazon packages – gently – straight to their dad.

For several years, the Nulo brand has attracted the attention of athletes across the nation including Nulo investor Michael Phelps, professional linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, pro tennis star John Isner, and 12-time gold medalist Natalie Coughlin. Much like Landa – a former All-American swimmer himself – these athletes instinctively understand the importance of fueling their bodies with the best available nutrition and are determined to offer the same to their pets.

“Fuel Incredible” will debut on its social media and digital channels beginning in May, supported with video placements and elevated by a global #fuelincredible hashtag to ignite conversations about the incredible things our average cats and dogs do every day. The commercial will air beginning early summer.

About Nulo

Nulo believes that inside our best friend lives an incredible canine or feline athlete. The innovative pet nutrition brand has brought the widest assortment of ultra-premium food formats to more than 6,000 pet specialty retailers across the U.S. as well as online at Amazon and Chewy.com, ensuring that more pets are benefiting from the best functional ingredients for supporting digestive and immune health, skin and coat, mobility and a healthy weight. As one of Forbes Magazine’s “Most Innovative Retail Brands,” Nulo’s range of culinary options (ultra-premium kibble, freeze-dried raw, meat pouches, toppers, bone broth, supplements and more) are high in animal-based proteins, lower in carbs, and scientifically developed to help pets keep up with us for years to come. Nulo enthusiasts include Olympic icons, CrossFit champions, Spartan racers, and world renowned Pet Therapy and Search and Rescue organizations. Nulo was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, TX. www.nulo.com