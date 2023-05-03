Vibrant Business Videos in Seconds: Vyond Introduces First-Ever Prompt-Based Script and Video Creator

From prompt to video in seconds: introducing Vyond Go and new features in the leading AI-powered video creation platform.

From prompt to video in seconds: introducing Vyond Go and new features in the leading AI-powered video creation platform.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES LONDON -- Vyond, the leader in AI-powered video creation, today announced its most significant new product release ever. By harnessing the power of generative AI, Vyond is making video creation faster, easier, and more accessible for everyone in the enterprise. The Spring Release of Vyond’s award-winning video creation software includes major enhancements to Vyond Studio, as well as the introduction of Vyond Go – the industry’s first AI-based script and video creator that will revolutionize the speed, ease, and scalability of business communications.

“We are continuously enhancing the Vyond experience, and video creation will never be the same,” said Vyond CEO Gary Lipkowitz. “This is Vyond’s biggest, most innovative release to date, and because we listen intently to our customers, we’re delivering on their top five feature requests. Vyond Go is revolutionary because it integrates generative AI into existing user workflows and makes video creation even faster, easier, and more accessible. Developing a first-draft video with scripts and storyboard will be as easy as ‘ready, prompt, go’ – which is a game-changer for business communications.”

Vyond Go: From Prompt to Video in Seconds

Vyond Go is a new script- and video-creation application that will be integrated into Vyond’s AI-powered video creation platform. With an easy-to-use, prompt-based interface, users can build a first draft of their video instantly from a few simple prompts, and then use Vyond’s new text-based editor to polish it. Edit the script, generate voice-overs, and finish videos in minutes.

Whole Foods Anticipates Valuable Time Savings from Vyond Go

Whole Foods Market uses Vyond to create training and enablement videos for its workforce. Jason Ferguson, Principal Learning and Development Analyst, Change Enablement, at Whole Foods Market, leads a team of instructional designers and is excited about Vyond Go. “My team will love this. When you’re creating new training content, sometimes you just don’t know where to begin. Being able to go from prompt to editable video not only gets you past that initial block, it gets you most of the way there – in just a few seconds, instead of days or weeks. By bringing generative AI right into our existing workflow, Vyond Go will save us valuable time to focus more on strategy.”

Vyond Gives Cargill Compliance Team a Creative Edge

Christopher Annand is Director of Programs and Governance in the Ethics and Compliance Office at Cargill Incorporated, a global agricultural and food corporation. “Vyond helps my team present serious and/or complex content in more creative and engaging ways that are not often associated with compliance, and that enhances our relationship with Cargill employees,” said Annand. “What could take an in-house video production team 3-4 weeks to produce, we can complete with Vyond in 3-4 hours. The new AI application, Vyond Go, has the potential to make video creation even faster and easier. It’s like having the full power of a video studio as a part of your team at a fraction of the cost. The tool does most of the work – script writing, animation, and editing right at our fingertips.”

New Release of Vyond Studio

Vyond is also launching the new release of its award-winning Vyond Studio with several new features and capabilities, making it smarter, faster, and easier. Vyond Studio now delivers more relevance, speed, and efficiency – and adds a new focus on accessibility. Features and capabilities include:

Accessibility : Closed captioning functionality – a top customer request – now makes Vyond videos accessible to everyone. Audio transcription and SRT (SubRip File Format) export enables downloading of transcription files from existing text and dialog, and audio and text can automatically be transcribed to generate captions.

: Closed captioning functionality – a top customer request – now makes Vyond videos accessible to everyone. Audio transcription and SRT (SubRip File Format) export enables downloading of transcription files from existing text and dialog, and audio and text can automatically be transcribed to generate captions. Relevance : New content library assets will enable Vyond users to make more relevant videos. Updated character packs, scenes, and backgrounds are available, including characters, props, and actions designed to portray different work environments such as healthcare, manufacturing, office, and home-office settings. Additionally, text-to-speech enhancements will allow users to add tone to voices and adjust speed and pitch, for a more natural sound.

: New content library assets will enable Vyond users to make more relevant videos. Updated character packs, scenes, and backgrounds are available, including characters, props, and actions designed to portray different work environments such as healthcare, manufacturing, office, and home-office settings. Additionally, text-to-speech enhancements will allow users to add tone to voices and adjust speed and pitch, for a more natural sound. Speed and Efficiency: New capabilities will help Vyond users locate content assets more quickly, and to rapidly create videos. Global Search streamlines asset search, while Shared Folders enables organized, and in-bulk sharing of videos with large teams; Asset Organization slashes the time for organizing and locating favorite assets; Bulk Audio Edit allows for streamlined updating of multiple audio tracks in bulk; and improved preview speed enables near-instantaneous video previewing.

Vyond at Learning Technologies London, May 3-4

Vyond will demonstrate the latest version of Vyond Studio and preview Vyond Go at Learning Technologies London on May 3-4, 2023 at Stand D30. On Thursday, May 4th, Vyond CEO Gary Lipkowitz will present “Applied AI for the Enterprise: Relevance, Brand Compliance, and Safety,” in Theatre 3, at 14:00.

New Certification Program for Vyond Partners

In a separate announcement today, Vyond also launched a new Partner Certification Program.

Vyond reseller partners now have self-service access to a world-class pool of resources to train customers in-country and in-language, as well as provide localized sales and support in their own time zones.

About Vyond

Vyond is the leader in AI-powered video creation. Over 65% of the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of SMBs, and millions of end users use Vyond to transform mission-critical content into vibrant business communication that engages customers and employees, and drives positive business outcomes. Vyond Studio is the leader in hundreds of verified customer reviews on G2, Capterra, and GetApp. The company has offices in Silicon Valley, Chicago, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Thailand. Visit vyond.com.