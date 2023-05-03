Vultr Partners with Backblaze to Provide Flexible and Cost-Effective Access to Powerful Cloud Compute and Cloud Storage Infrastructure for Developers

SAN MATEO, Calif. & WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, and Backblaze (Nasdaq: BLZE), a leading specialized storage platform, announced an expansion of their partnership, now offering a range of integrated solutions of cloud compute and object storage. Customers can utilize high-performance cloud compute instances from Vultr that seamlessly connect with Backblaze B2 buckets via an S3 Compatible API, enabling users to scale their compute and storage needs up or down on demand. The joint solutions also offer predictable billing for compute and storage, with no-cost egress on data transfers between Backblaze and Vultr.

Building on the partnership initiated in 2021, Vultr and Backblaze are providing a developer-friendly alternative to the complex solutions provided by the Big Tech clouds. Customers benefit from local access to high-performance offerings from Vultr, including Cloud GPUs (based on the NVIDIA HGX H100, A100, A40, and A16), Cloud Compute, Optimized Cloud Compute, and Bare Metal, with tight integration with Backblaze B2. Vultr and Backblaze also enable developers to get started and connect go-to software and hardware in minutes. Users can deploy highly customizable and scalable cloud infrastructure, thanks to both partners’ tech stack approach, which is compliant with stringent MACH Alliance standards, and built on API-first, composable infrastructure. These joint solutions are now available across multiple regions worldwide, with local accessibility for developer teams in over 30 Vultr cloud data center locations across six continents.

“Developers need more affordable and better alternatives to the Big Tech cloud providers to scale their applications,” said Gleb Budman, CEO and Chairperson of the Board at Backblaze. “Together, Backblaze and Vultr offer everything developers expect in their cloud stack while freeing them from complex cloud infrastructure and unpredictable costs.”

Vultr and Backblaze have enabled a growing number of customers to achieve workload acceleration at a fraction of the cost provided by the Big Tech clouds. When Can Stock Photo, managing over 70 million images and videos to customers worldwide, needed to scale services and infrastructure to provide seamless end-user experience to creators and agencies worldwide, they opted for the joint Vultr and Backblaze offering. The company moved its image processing application from AWS EC2 instances to Vultr and migrated more than 600 terabytes of data from Amazon S3 and Glacier into Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, with all image and video files now in hot storage, including archived files. By doing so, Can Stock Photo processes videos four times faster while cutting its infrastructure costs by over 50%. Monument, the leader in digital photo management, chose a lean infrastructure stack to run its AI software on Vultr, coupled with Backblaze B2 for its encrypted storage. Thanks to that setup, the cloud service quickly became the company’s flagship offering, drawing 25,000 active users. Black.ai, which builds advanced AI and computer vision systems, leverages cloud compute resources from Vultr for AI analysis and performant video storage, and services from Backblaze B2 to ensure predictable storage and bandwidth as developers build, test, and deploy applications at scale.

“Vultr’s mission is to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. “We are focused on being the cloud infrastructure platform of choice for the composable age, and are committed to open innovation through our ecosystem of like-minded partners such as Backblaze, delivering a best-of-breed alternative to the walled gardens of the Big Tech clouds.”

To learn more about how Backblaze and Vultr are accelerating application development, visit: www.vultr.com/campaign/backblaze.

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky, and completely bootstrapped, Vultr has become the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, without ever raising equity financing. Learn more at www.constant.com and www.vultr.com.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over two billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.