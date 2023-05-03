Boatsetter Has Doubled Locations for Popular Boatsetter Academy Program

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boatsetter, the leading marketplace for on-water experiences and boat rentals nationwide, today announced the expansion of Boatsetter Academy to eight new markets. Starting May 2023, the largest free boating school in the country will serve a total of 16 cities, with hands-on beginner boating courses right on the water that teach new boaters about the fundamentals of operating a boat. Boatsetter Academy first launched in 2022 on a mission to break down the barriers preventing people from getting out on the water and to date has helped approximately 3,000 people across the U.S. successfully complete the course.

“The three main hurdles to experiencing boating are cost, access, and knowledge. Boatsetter Academy helps us break down all three barriers,” said Scott Cockburn, Boatsetter Academy’s Director. “This year, we’re expanding our curriculum to include practical skills like knot-tying, docking and anchoring lessons in addition to skills like casting a line, baiting a hook, and understanding onboard electronics.”

All participants receive direct support and guidance from an experienced captain on the proper boating techniques needed to operate a vessel. During the free 2-hour course, participants immediately put into practice the tools learned and take the helm of a boat. No boater’s license is required to sign-up.

“Our goal with Boatsetter Academy is to make boating more accessible and grow the community of boaters. We offer a safe space to get out on the water for the first time, gain a new level of comfort onboard, and feel more confident in renting or operating a boat in the future,” said Boatsetter CEO Michael Farb.

Boatsetter Academy is available to participants from age 18 and up, with courses in Austin, Dallas, Los Angeles, Manhattan, Miami, San Diego, Seattle, and Tampa. Newly added cities include Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Washington D.C., and West Palm Beach.

To learn more about Boatsetter Academy, find course schedules, and course details in each location, please visit www.boatsetter.com/academy.

