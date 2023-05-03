Astound Broadband to Launch Mobile Service Leveraging Reach Digital Operator Technology.

PRINCETON, N.J. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astound Broadband (Astound), the sixth-largest U.S. cable provider, powered by leading regional providers RCN, Grande Communications (Grande), Wave Broadband (Wave) and enTouch Systems (enTouch), today announced the company has partnered with Reach, the leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform and Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) for launching network-based services, to offer Astound Mobile.

The partnership will allow Astound customers to take advantage of state-of-the-art mobile service and will soon be available to the four million homes currently passed by Astound Broadband.

Building on Astound’s heritage of award-winning customer service, Astound Mobile will leverage one of the nation’s largest 5G networks and will offer a variety of plans that will give customers access to substantial savings when bundled with Astound’s ultra-fast internet service. Astound’s entrance into the wireless market comes at a time when the need for fast, reliable, high-value broadband and mobile services is more critical than ever.

“We’re committed to investing in the latest technology and partnerships so our customers can have access to the most advanced, high-value services they need to stay connected to their world,” said Jim Holanda, CEO of Astound Broadband. “Through our partnership with Reach, we’ll bring exceptional choice, value, savings and competitive, award-winning mobile services to our customers.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Astound and enable them to innovate in the mobile space with a very flexible and nimble platform,” said Harjot Saluja, Founder and CEO of Reach. “By leveraging Reach’s innovative platform, Astound is launching a full-featured mobile service with a back-office portal, a white-labeled end-user experience for Astound customers, and access to a full portfolio of broadband connectivity solutions in addition to mobile,” continued Saluja.

Partnering with Reach offers Astound a turnkey solution for every persona (end users, sales and support agents, and business stakeholders), and every step of their customer’s mobile journey (Learn, Buy, Get, Use, Pay, Support, Acquire). Reach offers a full broadband digitization suite including modules for billing, service provisioning, customer self-service, agent interfaces, and more.

About Reach

Reach is a technology company headquartered in Boston with a mission to simplify monetizing network assets across wireless, broadband and satellite infrastructures. Reach’s cloud-based SaaS platform allows companies to launch innovative network-based services quickly – and simply. Our end-to-end solution combines network connectivity, powerful IT and Back Office tools, and sleek user interfaces into a flexible and scalable platform. Our partners save time and money as they launch high-quality, differentiated network-based services. At Reach, we abide by the principle “If you don’t love it, don’t put it out.” This commitment to innovation and quality embodies how we show up for our partners, our employees, and the communities in which we work. For more information, please go to www.reachnext.com.

About Astound Broadband

Astound Broadband (astound.com) is the sixth largest cable operator in the U.S., providing award-winning high-speed internet, broadband communications solutions, TV, phone services, and fiber optic solutions for residential and business customers across the United States. Astound Broadband is comprised of organizations formerly known as RCN, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband, and enTouch. The company services Chicago, Indiana, Eastern Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York City, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Texas, and regions throughout California, Oregon, and Washington.