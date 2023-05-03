Mount Pleasant Waterworks Increases Electronic Payment Adoption by 72% Since Implementing InvoiceCloud with Harris Advanced Utility Systems

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW), a water and wastewater utility serving a population of 95,000 in South Carolina, has reported a 72% increase in electronic payment adoption since first implementing InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution for online bill payment services, in December 2017. As of March 2023, MPW also reported a 46% increase in paperless enrollment, as well as a 44% increase in AutoPay enrollment, since first launching InvoiceCloud’s true SaaS payment solution.

“InvoiceCloud’s user-friendly solution improved customer engagement, making payments more convenient,” said Kelly Rourk, Mount Pleasant Waterworks Customer Service Process and Data Analyst. “As a result, we’ve seen a rise in digital adoption and self-service rates enabling us to scale back lobby hours, and focus on other priorities like our Customer Care program.”

Prior to InvoiceCloud, MPW struggled with labor-intensive backend processes and growing customer frustration due to poor experiences with previous payment systems. By capitalizing on InvoiceCloud’s frictionless payments experience and true SaaS technology, MPW has been able to offer a range of intuitive payment options that better suit changing customer preferences, including AutoPay, Pay by Phone, and digital wallets. MPW reported that self-service options like text-to-pay and scheduled payments helped to decrease shut-off notifications by 20% since MPW started with InvoiceCloud in December 2017. MPW also added that these self-service options helped to reduce delinquencies during that same time frame.

The Mount Pleasant team saw additional time-saving benefits as a result of InvoiceCloud’s seamless integration with MPW’s existing CIS, Harris Advanced Utility Systems. By reducing time-consuming tasks like reconciliations and return notifications, MPW reported that the joint offering saved MPW staff multiple hours per week. The innovative, joint offering between InvoiceCloud and Harris Advanced Utility Systems has continued to evolve for the past decade, with InvoiceCloud being named a preferred EBPP partner of Harris Advanced in 2022. InvoiceCloud and Harris Advanced provide over 40 joint customers with a single technology stack that offers a seamless user experience and helps drive quantifiable savings for utility organizations.

“InvoiceCloud’s cloud-native platform means that the updates and new features are rolled out in real time, offering staff the latest tools to further expedite internal processes and spend time on projects that directly relate to the organization’s bottom line,” said Hari Subramaniam, EVP, Harris Advanced Utility Systems.

To learn more about MPW’s experience with InvoiceCloud, check out a recent case study here, and visit InvoiceCloud and MPW's joint session at CS Week in Charlotte, NC on May 3 from 10:45–11:45 a.m. ET.

About Mount Pleasant Waterworks

Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW) is a public water and wastewater service utility located in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Established in 1935, MPW provides clean drinking water and wastewater services to a population of approximately 92,000. To learn more about MPW, please visit www.mountpleasantwaterworks.com.

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is a leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. Our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify its customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of December 31, 2022, EngageSmart serves approximately 99,300 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and approximately 3,300 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Giving. For more information, visit www.engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

