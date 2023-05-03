Nexa3D and Wilson Sporting Goods Join Forces to Expand Access to Digital Tooling

The new collaboration offers Nexa3D customers the ability to test and qualify the FIM process for most complex tooling projects. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new collaboration offers Nexa3D customers the ability to test and qualify the FIM process for most complex tooling projects. (Graphic: Business Wire)

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexa3D, the ultrafast polymer 3D printing leader, announced today at Rapid + TCT 2023 a new project with Wilson Sporting Goods Co.’s Acceleration Center that will expand access to digital tooling solutions through combining the Freeform Injection Molding (FIM) process and specialized xMOLD resin which can create functional molding tools compatible with thousands of injection molding materials.

See Nexa3D’s Digital Tooling at Rapid + TCT, Nexa3D booth 2712, from Tuesday, May 2 to Thursday, May 4, 2023.

In a deal finalized in March 2023, Nexa3D acquired its long-time partner Addifab, along with its Freeform Injection Molding process, which couples the design freedom of 3D printing with mechanical characteristics and performance of injection molding. The patented digital tooling process uses xMOLD resin to print injection molding tools that are compatible with thousands of off-the-shelf injection molding materials, unlocking the ability to design, iterate, and validate using final grade production materials.

“Because we can iterate so much quicker, our R&D team can afford to fail fast and innovate, bringing a higher level of creativity to the process,” said Glen Mason, Advanced Innovation Leader at Wilson Advanced Manufacturing. “On top of that, these tools are compatible with final production materials; the value of prototyping quickly and cost-effectively in final grade materials is a real game-changer here. We couldn’t be more excited to strengthen our working relationship with Nexa3D by expanding access to FIM within the product development and manufacturing community so they can take advantage of this revolutionary digital tooling process.”

The new capabilities give Nexa3D’s current and prospective customers the ability to benchmark and qualify the FIM digital tooling process before making any capital investments.

“We are pleased to see the benefits of FIM realized by the R&D team at Wilson and look forward to enabling other customers looking to qualify and integrate the process into their own product design and manufacturing workflow,” said Kevin McAlea, Chief Operating Officer at Nexa3D.

Additional information about the Freeform Injection Molding process and xMOLD resin is available on the Nexa3D website and in the media kit.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chains sustainably as well as providing ultrafast 3D printing solutions for dental applications. The company makes ultrafast polymer 3D printers that deliver up to 20x productivity gains to professionals and businesses of all sizes. Partnerships with world-class material suppliers and its open materials platform unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers for volume production. Automated software tools optimize the entire production cycle using process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency, while reducing waste, energy, and minimizing carbon footprint.

For more information on Nexa3D and its products, visit the Nexa3D website, or connect socially on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.