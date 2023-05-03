Veronica Beard and Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Launch Fresh Summer Capsule

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading womenswear brand Veronica Beard is teaming up with heritage fashion footwear brand Dr. Scholl’s Shoes to introduce a retro-inspired footwear capsule collection consciously crafted for summer. The seven-piece collection that brings the Veronicas’ unmistakably stylish, feminine, and vibrant style to Dr. Scholl’s iconic Original Sandal launches on VeronicaBeard.com and DrSchollsShoes.com today, just in time for sandal season.

When two brands that are all about looking good and doing good for the planet join forces, a truly special collaboration is born. The iconic clog that is part of both Dr. Scholl’s Shoes’ and Veronica Beard’s DNA served as inspiration for the authentic partnership, a natural moment with a seamless design process. The capsule’s fresh look is characterized by Veronica Beard’s feminine and playful aesthetic and honors the heritage of the Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Original Sandal that has endured as a fashion icon for decades. The Original Sandal has been reimagined through brand collaborations over the years, but the Veronicas take it to new heights with a high-heel iteration.

The capsule collection consists of three styles offered in core Veronica Beard earth tones and signature ready-to-wear prints featuring the Veronica Beard clog metal rivets: The Original, The Hula and The Lolli. Consciously crafted, the handmade artisanal, wood clog sole is made from natural beechwood, the printed canvas is certified organic, and the suede leather is responsibly sourced through Leather Working Group-rated tanneries. The retro aesthetic of Veronica Beard footwear and the Dr. Scholl’s Original Sandal shines with the debut of this capsule.

Co-founders Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard said, “We are honored to collaborate with Dr. Scholl’s, a true American heritage brand. We share a love and appreciation of the clog, so we knew it would be an incredible mash-up—the classic Dr. Scholl’s wooden clog with a VB twist.”

“The Original Sandal is a timeless icon, and the Veronica Beard aesthetic makes it feel new all over again. These looks are about defining your style with a sense of whimsy and confidence. They perfectly capture the spirit that made our sandal a fashion classic from day one,” said Katie Moore, senior design director, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes.

Veronica Beard x Dr. Scholl’s Shoes retail for $250-$395 and are available now at VeronicaBeard.com, DrSchollsShoes.com, and Neimanmarcus.com, in addition to all Veronica Beard stores and select Neiman Marcus locations.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes and Veronica Beard shoes are made by Caleres (NYSE: CAL).

About Veronica Beard:

Veronica Beard was founded by sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard in 2010. What began as a rack of dickey jackets has expanded into a full lifestyle collection for the women who make it happen. Their motto: Look good, feel good, do good. Learn more about our “VBGivesBack” initiative here and our Make it Happen series here.

About Dr. Scholl’s Shoes:

William Scholl was an inventor and entrepreneur who created products to comfort feet. In the 60's, he designed a simple wood sandal with a brightly colored strap inspired by a vintage clog he found on his travels. He set out to make a shoe that was good for one's health and ended up creating an enduring fashion icon. Today, we share his same passion and approach. Our vision is to create innovative footwear with an uncomplicated, playful style for a healthier life. We obsess as much about how shoes feel when you slip them on, as how your feet feel at the end of the day. We strive to make active feel at ease. With the belief that function and fashion should always be in perfect harmony, we design for your everyday life in the real world.

About Caleres (NYSE: CAL):

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first. www.caleres.com