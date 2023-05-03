Windsor Partners with Stylitics to Launch AI-Powered Ecommerce Styling and Product Recommendations

NEW YORK & SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windsor today announced a new partnership with Stylitics, the leader in AI-powered digital merchandising platforms, to launch automated styling and product recommendations for its ecommerce business. Best known for its formal dresses, Windsor delivers glamorous, on-trend styles for all the occasions in a woman’s life. Stylitics recommends outfits and product bundles in over 50 billion shopper sessions a year, resulting in a 21% increase in average order value for its partner brands and a 23% increase in units per transaction.

“Windsor is thrilled to partner with Stylitics to elevate our customers’ experience and provide her with even more fantastic ideas for outfitting and styling our head-to-toe offerings,” said Tina Konow, Vice President of eCommerce, Windsor. “Stylitics’ platform has successfully automated Windsor’s fashion guide to deliver on-brand digital merchandising recommendations that our shoppers find inspirational and personalized.”

Stylitics is reshaping the future of retail with automated outfitting and styling solutions at scale. The company recently closed an $80 million Series C fundraising round, bringing its total funding to $100 million. To date, Stylitics has driven more than $2.5 billion in incremental revenue with more than 100 million additional units sold to nearly 3400 brands.

“We are thrilled to welcome Windsor to our growing list of leading brands that improve the customer journey with Stylitics’ compelling styling, outfitting, and bundling content,” said Stylitics Founder and CEO, Rohan Deuskar. “With prom, graduation, and wedding season just around the corner, Stylitics will offer Windsor’s shoppers personalized recommendations to help them find the perfect dress, matching shoes, and accessories while also giving them outfitting suggestions to maximize their selection.”

Windsor is the go-to destination for affordable fashion for millions of young women searching for the perfect look for all of life’s important moments. The company, owned and operated by the Zekaria family since 1937, operates more than 330 retail locations across the United States and online and is her destination for finding chic looks that go from day to night, no matter her plans.

About Stylitics

Stylitics is the leading visual outfitting and styling solution for global retailers in more than 30 countries. Stylitics’ powerful combination of algorithms, trend data and automated expertise delivers millions of on-brand outfit recommendations across e-commerce, email, advertising, in-store and social channels to create more engaging shopping experiences. Headquartered in New York City, Stylitics works with top fashion, apparel, accessories and home furnishings brands, including Walmart, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Revolve and others, to engage more than 100 million shoppers with its technology and content each day. For more information, visit Stylitics.com.

About Windsor Fashions LLC

Windsor was founded in 1937 as a family-owned women’s fashion store in Southern California with a mission to create an oasis that inspires and empowers women. Today, Windsor continues to be all about helping women celebrate moments that matter with on-trend fashion for every occasion, from special events and celebrations to everyday occasions. Windsor is the one stop shop for those defining moments that matter most. The Company has grown from its humble beginnings and transformed into an omni-channel retailer with over 330 stores, an integrated ecommerce business, and 2,100+ team members across the country.