US Heart & Vascular and Rubicon Founders Announce Partnership to Build the Premier Cardiovascular Value-Based Care Model in the United States

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Heart & Vascular (“USHV”), a leading national provider of support services to cardiovascular physician practices, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Rubicon Founders (“Rubicon”), a leading healthcare investment firm, to expand USHV’s capabilities and build the premier, cardiovascular focused, value-based model in the United States.

With a growing footprint of leading clinical partners, a strong management team, and backing from funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management and Rubicon, USHV has created one of the nation’s premier, physician-focused, cardiovascular support services organization. USHV seeks to enhance the ability of physicians to deliver high-quality cardiovascular care to patients throughout the United States while navigating the transition to value-based care.

The United States spends more than $470 billion dollars a year fighting cardiovascular disease; however, efforts to date have not focused on empowering cardiologists directly to act in the best interests of the patient from an outcome and cost perspective. By leveraging Rubicon’s value-based expertise, USHV plans to equip its partner cardiologists with the guidance and capital to build an effective, expanded care model through comprehensive capability-building and an enhanced technological platform. This new value-based model will enable physicians to take accountability for the total cost of care for patients with cardiovascular disease and facilitate more efficient adjudication. USHV’s cardiologists will have a suite of integrated practice management capabilities facilitating better outcomes for their patients at reduced costs.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

About USHV

Formed in 2021 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, US Heart & Vascular is the leading, national provider of support services to cardiovascular physician practices. USHV focuses on enabling independent cardiologists to thrive and grow by improving patient care and reducing costs to the healthcare system. USHV accomplishes its mission by building collaborative partnerships with the best cardiovascular specialists and providing them with the non-clinical resources they need to deliver optimal care to their patients and communities. USHV has partnerships with practices in Arizona, Texas, and Kansas. USHV is actively pursuing new physician partnerships across the U.S.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2023, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $360 billion of assets under management, with more than 2,600 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

About Rubicon Founders

Rubicon Founders is an entrepreneurial healthcare investment firm focused on building and growing transformational companies. Located in Nashville, Tennessee, Rubicon brings together a core team of investment, operating, and technology professionals who work to put patients and doctors first. Rubicon invests and partners to build meaningful businesses that create enduring value by transforming the way people receive care.

Adam Boehler is the founder and CEO of Rubicon Founders. Prior to Rubicon, Adam led healthcare innovation for the United States, serving as Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Deputy Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and Director of the Innovation Center at CMS (CMMI). Adam was also the CEO and founder of Landmark Health, the largest provider of in-home medical care to vulnerable patients in the county. Following HHS, Adam was unanimously confirmed by a bi-partisan U.S. Senate to serve as the first CEO of the $60 billion U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.