Amuze Products Acquires Pipeline Games

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amuze Products (“Amuze”), in partnership with Bar Partners and Surge Private Equity, announced today the acquisition of Pipeline Games. Pipeline Games is a leading developer of award-winning innovative games such as Cut 2 Win and Perfect 10 for entertainment venues, including trampoline parks, family entertainment centers, bars, and restaurants.

With this acquisition, Amuze expands its presence in the amusement industry and further diversifies its product offerings. Pipeline Games will operate as a subsidiary of Surge Amuze Holdings alongside Amuze Products and Bar Partners.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pipeline Games to the Amuze family,” said Stephen Lahti, CFO of Surge Amuze Holdings. “This acquisition is a strategic move that will enable us to leverage our combined resources, talent, and expertise to create more value for our customers and partners. We see great potential in Pipeline Games’ innovative products and commitment to quality. We look forward to working with their team to accelerate growth and expand our market reach.”

Pipeline Games was founded in 2020 by a team of gaming industry veterans and has quickly become a leading supplier of games to the entertainment industry. “We are excited to join Amuze and become part of a larger organization that shares our passion for innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction,” said Gary Balaban, Founder and CEO of Pipeline Games. “We believe that by combining our strengths and resources, we can unlock new growth opportunities and create more value for our customers.”

Amuze financed the acquisition through the addition of an expansion facility provided by Bluehenge Capital Partners in conjunction with existing senior lenders Woodforest National Bank and Modern Bank. BakerHostetler acted as lead counsel with Moss Adams leading financial diligence services.

About Amuze and Bar Partners

For the past decade, Amuze has developed proprietary, customized electronic massage chairs and hurricane simulators featuring in-house live telemetry monitoring and maintenance services primarily for trampoline parks, amusement facilities, and truck stops. Bar Partners operates the same model but for an expanded lineup of games such as arcade basketball, photobooths, claw machines, Skee-Ball, etc., with a heavier presence in bars. Amuze and Bar Partners provide their clients with a hassle and investment-free way to keep their patrons engaged while generating additional revenue from otherwise unused space.

About Surge Private Equity

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Surge Private Equity is a growth-oriented, lower-middle market control equity firm focusing on the business services, consumer, and healthcare industries. Surge primarily invests in businesses with $3-15MM in EBITDA at entry, where the seller will remain in an ongoing capacity.

About Bluehenge Capital Partners

Bluehenge Capital Partners is a Baton Rouge, LA-based private equity and private credit investment firm offering creative capital solutions for lower middle-market businesses across various industries. With 27 years of experience together and over $350 million of assets under management, the Bluehenge team provides capital for buyouts, acquisitions, and growth to management teams nationwide.