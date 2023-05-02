Highly Anticipated Lake Murray Custom Home Waterfront Community with Lifestyle Amenities in Chapin, SC, Offers One-Day-Only Lake Lot Sale Saturday, June 17

WhiteWater Landing is a lakefront community on Lake Murray in South Carolina. Lakefront properties and custom build homes available in this recreational lake community.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Land Holdings, a leading wholesale recreational waterfront development company, announced today that the pre-construction lake lot sale for Lake Murray’s custom home lakefront development, WhiteWater Landing, will be held Saturday, June 17 (rain or shine). During this special one-day-only event, future residents can buy now and build later on:

Waterfront lots

Golf course lots with views of the adjacent 18-hole private golf club

Affordable lake-access lots with long-range views of the water

Dean Sinatra, principal at American Land Holdings said, “We’re excited by this one-day pre-construction sale at WhiteWater Landing. Our goal with this special property was to create a high-quality recreational custom home waterfront community to serve the fastest growing, high demand residential market in the entire midlands of South Carolina.”

WhiteWater Landing continues American Land Holding’s $40M investment in Saluda, Newberry and Lexington counties around Lake Murray, and the community represents a value of over $250M in current and future custom home construction. Tucked behind Dreher Island State Park at the expansive center of Lake Murray, the waterfront property was a private family retreat with breathtaking lake views.

With the property entrusted to American Land Holdings, WhiteWater Landing has been designed to uncover the natural aesthetics of the area and make the most of the lakeshore lifestyle. Residents will enjoy amenities such as:

Community pool with extensive decking and private gathering areas

Pool house with full-service kitchen, entertainment living room, and high-end bathrooms with changing areas

Natural green space with community gathering areas and activity lawn

Community boat storage area

WhiteWater Landing is perfect for both families looking for recreational property in a first-rate school system as well as appealing to the unprecedented migration of out-of-state retirees seeking an active, amenity-rich lifestyle in sunny South Carolina. Located in Lexington County, just minutes from Columbia, Chapin combines the charm of a small-town community with the conveniences of living near a capital city.

Encompassing 50,000 acres and 650 miles of shoreline in South Carolina, Lake Murray is one of the most popular destinations in the country to enjoy an active lifestyle, winning accolades from Forbes, Food & Travel, and other travel magazines. Based on the rapid sellout of the company’s first two developments on the lake, as well as unprecedented demand for waterfront property by custom builders, locals, families, empty nesters, and retirees, WhiteWater Landing has the potential to sell out as soon as it comes to the market.

“Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board has enjoyed working with American Land Holdings for the last five years. This developer is in tune with the future of residential development by maximizing scenic landscapes, amenities, and more, to lure families to the pinnacle of the lake living experience,” said Miriam Atria, the organization’s president and CEO.

With the high demand for property on the lake, motivated buyers are encouraged to secure their priority reservation online. For more information regarding the one-day-only Pre-construction Lake Lot Sale on Saturday, June 17 (rain or shine), call (866) 928-4374 or visit www.whitewaterlanding.com/pr.

About American Land Holdings

Headquartered in Charlottesville, VA, American Land Holdings is a leading wholesale recreational waterfront developer specializing in acquiring waterfront land and developing high-quality recreational properties throughout the Southeast. For more information about American Land Holdings, please call (866) 928-4374 or visit amlandhold.com.