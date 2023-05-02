UserTesting and Symplicit Announce Partnership to Deliver Customer Experience Solutions Across APAC Region

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UserTesting, a leader in experience research and insights, and Symplicit, a part of HCL Tech and a leading strategic design and digital transformation consultancy in the APAC region, today announced a partnership to deliver CX solutions to businesses across the region.

As part of the partnership, Symplicit has become a certified solutions partner, enabling them to provide UserTesting's comprehensive suite of CX solutions, including on-demand human insights and feedback, user research, and usability testing, to their clients across the APAC region. This partnership will allow businesses to gain a deeper understanding of their customers and deliver exceptional customer experiences that drive business growth.

Today's rapidly evolving digital economy calls for ongoing optimization of the customer experience to maintain digital agility. Successful digital transformations require organizations to deeply understand their customers—what they think, how they feel, and experience first-hand how they do things, and why. Through understanding human behavior, organizations can design better outcomes and experiences for people, prospects and society.

“Partnering with Symplicit allows us to expand our reach in the APAC region and help businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences,” said GB Kumar, Vice President of Asia Pacific at UserTesting. “Symplicit's deep understanding of the APAC market and expertise in digital transformation and experience design make them an ideal partner for us. We look forward to working together to help businesses in the region achieve their CX goals."

Symplicit serves more than 150 brands across all industries, including the Public Sector, and has a deep understanding of the APAC market. The partnership with UserTesting further expands Symplicit’s ecosystem of alliances and solutions to offer the latest CX and digital solutions to its clients.

"We are excited to partner with UserTesting to bring their industry-leading CX solutions to our clients," said Gerard Murphy, National Executive GM of Symplicit. "At Symplicit, we are committed to helping our clients deliver exceptional customer experiences that drive growth and this partnership will enable us to do that more effectively."

Together, UserTesting and Symplicit will help more businesses in the APAC region build human-centered products and experiences that drive better business outcomes.

Representatives from both Symplicit and UserTesting recently joined three government experts to share tips and best practices for how to remove guesswork and deliver higher confidence decisions earlier, faster, and consistently with direct citizen insight at each stage of the product design and development process. Watch the replay of this virtual event “Prioritising Citizen Experience for the Future of a Fully Digitalised Government” here.

About UserTesting

UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from creation through execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feedback from both our proprietary and partner-sourced audience networks around the world. UserTesting offers the industry's most comprehensive experience research solution. Unlike approaches that track user behavior or collect customer listening data on live experiences, then try to infer what that data means, UserTesting enables companies to get input earlier in the process, helping to reduce guesswork, and bring experience data to life with human insight. The company, formed through the combination of UserTesting & UserZoom, has more than 3,400 customers worldwide, including 75 of the Fortune 100 companies. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

About Symplicit

For over 20 years Symplicit has been using behavioural research to inform strategy, design and digital delivery for many of APACs most well known companies and government agencies. Leveraging human-centred design, Symplicit addresses challenges on all scales from developing new products and services, to transforming how organisations operate. Symplicit provides the full suite of consulting and digital delivery services including initial discovery research and strategy, service and product design, technology delivery, change management and training. Symplicit is driven to know more about the world, and to create positive impact that generates value for people, organisations and communities.

Symplicit is part of HCLTech, a global technology company with access to industry-leading digital, engineering and cloud capability, and a broad portfolio of technology services and products. To learn more, visit www.symplicit.com.au and www.hcltech.com.