HGreg Is Back! Buy a Car, Plant a Tree

HGreg is pleased to announce that for the 7th consecutive year, they're launching the "buy a car, plant a tree" campaign in collaboration with Tree Canada. Starting April 22nd up until May 22nd 2023, HGreg will plant a tree for every car sold through all of their dealerships. Last year HGreg planted a whopping 2,011 trees that were planted in the Lac-Saint-Jean area.

“ This commitment is very important to us,” says Harry Kasparian, Vice-president of Marketing at HGREG. “ We are aware of our industry’s environmental impact and, as one of Canada’s largest new and used car retailers, we recognize that it is our duty to take action and join this cause. We intend to support a variety of environmental initiatives such as this over the next few years.”

This year, HGreg hopes to surpass the number of trees planted the previous year, to do so they have included all of their dealerships in this campaign.

About Tree Canada

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments, in every province across the country. We help to grow Canada’s tree canopy through our programs, research, and engagement efforts and by offering grants to communities and schools. We are thought-leaders and capacity-builders, collaborating with a network of industry experts, academics, and other non-profits to deepen community knowledge and help municipalities plan and sustain local canopy. Together with our partners and sponsors, we have planted more than 84 million trees. www.treecanada.ca

About HGreg

Founded in 1993, HGreg – which includes both HGrégoire and HGreg.com – is committed to simplifying the car buying process through its core values of excellence in customer service, transparency, smart use of technology and a refreshing customer-focused philosophy. Supported by a passionate team of more than 1,700 car lovers, HGreg operates 31 dealerships in North America, including 20 in Quebec, offering both pre-owned and new vehicles. For more information visit hgregoire.com.