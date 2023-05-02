GoMacro® Partners With Farm Sanctuary for Seventh Consecutive Year

VIOLA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoMacro®, known for its organic, plant-based nutrition bars, is excited to partner with Farm Sanctuary for the seventh year in a row. As the founding farm animal sanctuary in the United States, Farm Sanctuary fights the disastrous effects of factory farming on animals, the environment, social justice, and public health through rescue, education, and advocacy. Each year, during the month of May, a percentage of net proceeds from GoMacro’s Protein Replenishment MacroBar® is donated to the non-profit organization in support of their mission and efforts.

“‘Give Back’ is one of Our 5 Principles, and our ongoing partnership with Farm Sanctuary is one way we live out our values,” says Jola Sonkin, Co-Founder and CEO of GoMacro. “Farm Sanctuary’s commitment to fostering just and compassionate vegan living is aligned with our own passion for sharing the power of a balanced, plant-based lifestyle.”

Farm Sanctuary was founded in 1986 to combat the abuses of animal agriculture, advocate for institutional reforms, and encourage a new awareness and understanding of farm animals and plant-based living. The over 600 rescued farm animals living at their sanctuaries in New York and California serve as ambassadors, helping to educate millions of people on the negative impacts of factory farming on health, the planet, and social justice.

“The original MacroBar recipe was created on our family farm in Wisconsin. We call the farm ‘Posilippo,’ which is Greek for ‘pause from pain,’ and it’s still our family's favorite place to get together, relax and enjoy the beautiful views,” says Sonkin. “By supporting Farm Sanctuary, we’re grateful to help rescued farm animals live out their own lives peacefully while raising awareness for an important cause.”

In addition to the Protein Replenishment MacroBar, GoMacro offers three other Give Back Bars® —Everlasting Joy®, Smooth Sanctuary®, and Sunny Uplift®— benefiting nonprofits Feeding San Diego, Solutions for Change, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, and The Keep a Breast Foundation throughout the year.

During the month of May, the Peanut Butter Give Back Bar is available for purchase at retailers nationwide, Amazon, and at gomacro.com.

About GoMacro

GoMacro® is the transformative leader in healthy and delicious plant-based protein and nutrition bars. Mother-daughter owned and based in a small rural community, their goal is to inspire others to have a healthy body, sharp mind, and bold spirit with products that make a positive impact on the world. All GoMacro MacroBars® are sustainably sourced and are Certified Organic, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Kosher, Non-GMO, C.L.E.A.N., and Soy-Free. Follow @gomacro on social and learn more at www.gomacro.com.