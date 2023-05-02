Traverse City Whiskey Co. Nominated as a “Best in Class” Finalist, Awarded Three Double Gold Medals at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Traverse City Whiskey Co. (TCWC), a true small batch distillery handcrafting a portfolio of premium whiskies and bourbons in Up North Michigan, announced that three of its signature products – Barrel Proof Bourbon Whiskey, Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey and Sherry Barrel Finished Bourbon – were awarded Double Gold medals at the prestigious 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Additionally, TCWC’s Barrel Proof Bourbon was named a Finalist for “Best Small Batch Bourbon,” an award which it won in 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Traverse City Whiskey Co. (TCWC), a true small batch distillery handcrafting a portfolio of premium whiskies and bourbons in Up North Michigan, announced that three of its signature products – Barrel Proof Bourbon Whiskey, Barrel Proof Rye Whiskey and Sherry Barrel Finished Bourbon – were awarded Double Gold medals at the prestigious 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Additionally, TCWC’s Barrel Proof Bourbon was named a Finalist for “Best Small Batch Bourbon,” an award which it won in 2019.

TCWC’s Barrel Proof Bourbon Whiskey has quickly become a must have for premium bourbon lovers. It has a truly exhilarating taste, like hugging a bear, but way less dangerous. It contains a mashbill of 75% corn, 21% rye and 4% malted barley that was aged for 10 years and bottled at 120.2 proof (60.1% ABV). The bourbon presents a deep, oaky body with sweet and nutty flavors of burnt caramel and dark chocolate, a smooth and creamy mouthfeel, and a long finish. SRP $80.

The company’s Barrel Proof Rye is the newest addition to the company’s already impressive lineup. Imagine a red-bearded pirate crying tears of joy after seeing land for the first time in 10 years. That’s the feeling whiskey lovers can expect when drinking it. The expression has a mashbill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley. The expression was aged for six years and bottled at 116.6 proof (58.3% ABV). The whiskey showcases a classic rye spice alongside a rich oak flavor, an effervescent aroma of baking spices, notes of allspice, black peppercorns and sage, and a warm buttery finish. SRP $80.

The Sherry Barrel Finished Bourbon tastes like a classy Cinco de Mayo party in your mouth. It is part of TCWC’s new “Finishing Series” that features a unique high-rye bourbon whiskey with a mashbill of 60% corn, 36% rye and 4% malted barley. The whiskey was aged for five years in new American Oak barrels and then rested in Pedro Ximenez sherry wine casks for nearly 12 months and bottled at 95 proof (47.5% ABV). It exemplifies notes of caramel, sassafras, cinnamon, raisins, and vanilla bean, with a mild finish of toasted rye bread and tobacco. SRP $60.

“It’s an absolute thrill to have our signature Barrel Proof Bourbon and Rye whiskeys receive Double Gold, and an honor to be a finalist for ‘Best Small Batch Bourbon’ for the second time,” said Chris Fredrickson, Co-founder, TCWC. “We’re also thrilled that our Sherry Barrel Finished whiskey, one of our newest products, also earned Double Gold.”

TCWC draws upon its early family roots in the distilled spirits industry dating back to the late 1800s, sourcing their grains from the Midwest. The distilling team, led by Chris Fredrickson, strives to make quality products, inspired by patented distilling techniques invented by Fredrickson’s great grandfather that were approved by the US PTO during the prohibition era.

TCWC products are available in 750ml bottles at both on- and off-premise establishments in the following markets: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Washington DC, Wisconsin. Retail prices may vary by market.

About Traverse City Whiskey Co.

Traverse City Whiskey Co. is a family-owned distilled spirits company that is known for crafting premium whiskeys that are unmistakably Up North. The harsh winters and hot summers of Traverse City, Michigan, produce exceptional whiskeys forged by the elements. Up North whiskey is said to be both strong and delicate, like a lumberjack with an understanding gaze. TCWC’s early family roots are in the distilled spirits industry dating back to the late 1800’s, sourcing all grains from the Midwest.

