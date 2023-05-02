HITN Launches Series of Vida y Salud Health Fairs to Bring Essential Health Resources and Information to the Hispanic Community

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HITN-TV, the nation’s leading Spanish-language media source for educational and cultural programming, today announced a series of Vida y Salud fairs to provide free health resources and information to historically medically underserved populations across the U.S. Organized in partnership with distinguished local elected officials, cable providers, healthcare organizations, and community groups, these events will focus on equipping attendees with health education and resources to help them address some of the most common health disparities facing the Hispanic community today.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hispanic are at a greater risk of developing common chronic illnesses such as diabetes and high blood pressure and health conditions such as obesity and vision loss. At the same time, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that Hispanics have higher uninsured rates than any other racial or ethnic group in the U.S. This combination can make healthcare less accessible and more expensive. However, access to preventive health information and early screenings like the ones offered at the Vida y Salud fairs can reduce costs and lower the potential for negative health impacts.

“This is where HITN, with content that’s specifically created and produced with the Hispanic community in mind, is able to step in and help culminate a health fair that’s intentional and representative of what this under-represented community wants,” added Michael D. Nieves, HITN’s President and CEO. “We’re very happy to be in majority-Hispanic communities, not only to support residents in creating long-lasting, healthy habits but also to provide them with educational material and content customized to their culture, lifestyle, and general needs,” commented Nieves.

The Vida y Salud health fairs will kick off in New York followed by a series of events across the nation:

Long Island, New York

Date and Time: May 6, 2023 at 11:30 am - 3:30 pm

Location: La Espiguita Soccer Academy

1795 Brentwood Rd, Brentwood, NY 11717



Presented in partnership with New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos, Optimum, South Shore University Hospital Northwell Health, and Emblem Health.

Upcoming fairs will take place in Miami, FL on May 27, 2023, followed by Kissimmee, FL, Los Angeles, CA, and Puerto Rico.

Attendees to the Vida y Salud health fairs will have the opportunity to receive no-cost health screenings and information to promote the physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing of the community. The comprehensive itinerary will also include interactive sessions with nutrition and fitness experts as well as a series of family-friendly activities such as face painting, balloon art, and live music.

The Vida y Salud community health fairs are an extension of HITN Television’s acclaimed Vida y Salud health and wellness programming block which has become an invaluable resource for unbiased and verified health information for millions of Hispanics across the country.

For more information and to access the schedule as additional health fair dates and locations are added, visit hitn.org.

About HITN-TV

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink, Prism and Altice, Liberty Cable & Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the "HITN GO" Everywhere app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a wired subscription. For more information, visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.