Keystone Adds Perkins Insurance Agencies, LLC to its Texas Network

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Keystone, the fourth largest participant-owned insurance agency network in the nation, added Perkins Insurance Agencies, LLC (Perkins), based in Abilene, Texas, to its growing network of agencies in the state.

A second-generation agency with deep roots in Abilene and surrounding areas, Perkins Insurance Agencies, LLC embodies the independent spirit that makes our industry special. The agency has doubled in size in recent years through organic growth and acquisitions, and agency owner Mark Perkins, CIC, CRM, is a member of the board of the Independent Insurance Agencies of Texas (IIAT).

“Mark Perkins and his team at Perkins Insurance exude excellence in everything they do, whether that be for their clients or the communities they serve,” said Texas State Vice President Meghan Pizzolato. “Mark had his choice of networks, and we are honored that he has chosen to make Keystone the agency’s new home. One of the most exciting aspects of this new partnership is that Perkins Insurance has some big goals for the future, and we are poised and ready to stand beside them and help in any way that we can. We are about to show everyone what better together truly means!”

“We took our time and evaluated multiple options over a couple of years,” said Perkins, “and the resources Keystone provides their member agencies stood above the rest. Their passion to help their members compete on the biggest stage was evident from day one.” Perkins adds, “For me, it’s all about the people. Once we really got to know the people at Keystone, their vision for Texas, and their desire to see our agency grow and thrive, we knew that it was the right choice for us! Our whole team is excited for the future and for the partnership we gain with Keystone. We know that immediately we have a whole new team of people behind us, encouraging and assisting us, in providing the excellence we strive to give our clients every day!”

About Perkins Insurance Agencies, LLC – Perkins proudly represents the best people, non-profits, and businesses around the United States. For over 40 years, we've made it our business to protect what truly matters, and we take pride in the fact that we'll always protect yours like they're ours. Building relationships with our clients, local community and industry partners is paramount to who we are as an agency. We’re proud to protect Texas and beyond. As an independent agency, we have excellent relationships with high-level insurance providers that offer a vast range of products and services. That means we can customize programs to meet the needs of any business. We treat our customers like family because that's how we do business. That’s being Protected by Perkins. For more, visit https://www.protectedbyperkins.com/.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) – Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms. As we celebrate our 40th Ruby Anniversary, this passion and spirit continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 19 states, we provide our agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2021 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.