The Kemper Foundation’s Read Conmigo Program Awards Grants to Bilingual Educators in Miami

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Kemper Foundation announced today it has awarded grants to 20 bilingual literacy schoolteachers in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties in Florida. This is the first round of grants awarded in the Miami area through the Foundation’s Read Conmigo program to advance education by supporting bilingual classrooms.

Read Conmigo grants are focused on strengthening bilingual literacy skills and improving learning opportunities for Latino and Hispanic students. Teachers in public and charter elementary Spanish-English bilingual classrooms are eligible to apply for the grants of $3,000, which can be used for educational resources, tools and materials, and professional development.

Recipients were selected based on their submitted applications and proposals by a panel of The Kemper Foundation principals and Foundation partners including the Florida Association for Bilingual Education. Originally launched in the greater Los Angeles area in 2022, the program expanded to Dallas and Miami in late 2022 and will annually award up to 100 grants of $3,000 in two grant cycles.

“ We’re very pleased to award Read Conmigo grants to well-deserving teachers in Miami-area communities and ultimately help more students gain the educational, social and financial benefits of bilingualism,” said Barbara Ciesemier, President of The Kemper Foundation. “ Our goal is to provide critical support to bilingual classroom teachers and to make a lasting positive impact in the lives of Hispanic and Latino students, their families and their communities.”

