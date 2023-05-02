Westmont Living Launches Multi-Year Partnership With August Health, Advancing Its Innovative Care Model

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westmont Living, a family-owned, full-service senior living company, announced today its next advancement in innovative care through a new multi-year partnership with August Health, in which August Health’s modern EHR platform will be implemented across all of Westmont Living’s communities.

The partnership continues Westmont Living’s leadership in leveraging technology to deliver the best experience for its staff, residents, and families. Westmont Living’s commitment to innovation has long-guided its identification of technology partners that deliver tangible impact on staff productivity, staff satisfaction, and quality of resident care.

“We believe that the automation benefits from partnering with August Health are a smart move for Westmont Living,” said Westmont Living President Andy Plant. “An instantaneous reduction in paperwork captured through a simple navigation platform will make the onboarding process more positive and timely. In addition, we are providing a productivity tool for our nurses and care teams that will increase overall staff and resident satisfaction.”

August Health’s purpose-built platform allows Westmont Living’s staff to continue delivering exceptional clinical care, enabling better care systems and streamlined operations across its communities. The platform’s capabilities include assessments and care plans designed around industry best practices, with data dynamically flowing through the platform to ensure up-to-date and accessible resident information for staff.

According to Diane “Dee” Navarro, Vice President of Operations for Westmont Living, the importance of delivering a modern experience for families also influenced Westmont Living’s decision to partner with August Health. With August Health’s Paperless Move-Ins, families can easily share the meaningful details of their loved ones’ personal and health history. These details inform a care plan for the resident focused on their individual needs and preferences. The fully digital move-in workflow enables a better transition for residents and families and reinforces the premium Westmont Living brand experience.

“The August Health Platform is a breath of fresh air. I am excited for our team members to experience the ease of operation and produce a clear, understandable, and personalized service plan,” said Ms. Navarro.

The partnership announcement comes soon after August Health announced its accelerated national expansion plans earlier this year.

“Westmont Living is widely respected for providing holistic senior care in an enriching residential environment,” said August Health Co-Founder and Co-CEO Dr. Justin Schram. “We’re honored to support Westmont Living’s commitment to providing high quality and personalized care for its residents. We see ourselves as true partners in their adoption of our modern EHR platform that systematically drives best practices and creates efficiencies for staff while surfacing actionable analytics for leadership.”

Founded in 2020, August Health now serves hundreds of communities. August Health quintupled its revenue in 2022 and has a 95 percent satisfaction rating amongst its customers, who value the platform’s intuitive design and responsive team. The company has raised $18 million to date and assembled a team from Apple, Google, Adobe, and leading healthcare companies.

About Westmont Living

Westmont Living is a privately owned senior living provider based in La Jolla with more than 20 years of experience offering exceptional care to seniors. The company's mission is to provide inspiring life experiences that enable residents and their families to lead full and enriching lives. Westmont Living currently owns and operates 17 communities in California and Oregon. To learn more, please visit www.westmontliving.com.

About August Health

August Health is the modern EHR platform that enables senior living operators to improve care, increase staff satisfaction, and grow care revenue. Designed with senior living experts and built by world-class engineers, the software platform is loved by communities for its easy-to-use design. The platform simplifies everyday senior living workflows from paperless move-ins to assessments to compliance, while also providing valuable business analytics to C-Suite leadership. Hundreds of leading communities rely on August Health to upgrade their operations and deliver exceptional care. Learn more at augusthealth.com.