Universal Robots Announces Partnership with Global Technology Integrator Denali

ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Robots, the Danish producer of collaborative robots (cobots) has announced a new partnership with Denali Advanced Integration, a leading services and global technology integrator.

Denali has become Universal Robots’ largest Certified Solution Partner (CSP). It is now expected to use its unparalleled integration expertise and market reach to bring Universal Robots’ cobot technology to major business across the globe as part of its new Automation-As-A-Service (AaaS) portfolio, which it announced in April. This will offer large scale companies end-to-end integration and service support and corresponds with a growing interest from large businesses in cobot automation.

Kim Povlsen, President of Universal Robots said: “Automation is a natural step for companies aiming to improve productivity and overcome labor shortages. Cobot automation in particular has never been more important and appealing to businesses because of its versatility and wide range of applications, supported at Universal Robots by an impressive ecosystem of partners. This exciting partnership with Denali is going to bring cutting-edge collaborative robotics to some of the world’s most important companies and will help large businesses successfully automate at scale.”

Denali’s automation solutions are deployed to large companies across manufacturing, transportation and logistics, health care and retail industries. Its recent collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) will give customers that choose to automate with cobots the option of combining robotics with machine learning, using data and analytics to drive decision making.

“This partnership combines industry leading technology with industry leading services. The combination of Denali, an experienced IT/OT partner, with Universal Robots, the leader in collaborative robots, allows us to bring the best automation designs to our customers while driving a strong return on their technology investments,” said Justin Long, VP Global Automation at Denali. “This announcement, combined with our recent AWS collaboration and the introduction of our AaaS portfolio including software, hardware, services and support, provides everything companies need to quickly realize the benefits of this emerging technology and make it work for their business.”

About Universal Robots

Universal Robots is a leading provider of collaborative robots (cobots) used across a wide range of industries and in education. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Odense, Denmark, Universal Robots aims to create a world where people work with robots, not like robots. Its mission is simple: Automation for anyone. Anywhere.

Since introducing the world’s first commercially viable cobot in 2008, Universal Robots has developed a product portfolio reflecting a range of reaches and payloads and has sold over 50,000 cobots worldwide. An extensive ecosystem has grown around the company’s cobot technology creating innovation, choice for customers and a wide range of components, kits and solutions to suit every application.

About Denali Advanced Integration

Since 1992, Denali Advanced Integration has been delivering Enterprise IT solutions and services that help guide its clients through the most complex IT challenges. In addition to achieving CRN Triple Crown status the last two years - including in the publication’s Solution Provider 500, the Fast Growth 150 and the Tech Elite 250 - Denali was named one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine.

