ChemREADY Expands into Pennsylvania with Acquisition of Waterra Corporation

TWINSBURG, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChemREADY (www.getchemready.com), a leading provider of industrial water and wastewater treatment chemicals, equipment and services, has purchased Waterra Corporation of Wexford, PA. The acquisition of Waterra Corporation will enable ChemREADY to further strengthen its position in the market and expand its reach to new and diverse industries. While ChemREADY serves much of the Midwest and eastern portions of the country, the Waterra acquisition will fill a geographic coverage gap in service for the company in western Pennsylvania and expand market share in eastern Ohio.

With more than 40 years of experience in the industry, ChemREADY has developed a reputation for delivering high-quality water treatment solutions to clients across various sectors, including mining, manufacturing, and in recent years, legionella audits, water treatment plans and chemical treatment of systems located in healthcare facilities. Waterra’s product and service portfolio are complementary to ChemREADY’s current offering. Both companies provide advanced water and wastewater treatment chemicals, equipment and on-site service programs to industrial facilities in order to maintain sustainable, safe and compliant water management processes.

“Waterra’s capabilities and customer service philosophies are very consistent with the way we do business at ChemREADY,” said Timothy J. Drake, Ph.D., president. “This acquisition aligns with our strategic plan and will enable us to better serve our clients and expand our business operations. Customers rely on both organizations to provide expert advice on chemical treatment plans, dosage and timetables, and they have come to depend on our service programs for the preventative maintenance and strict delivery schedules needed to keep their facilities up and running. It’s remarkable to find two companies that are as aligned as we are, and we look forward to welcoming their customers to the ChemREADY family.”

“We are excited about the opportunities that this acquisition will bring to our customers,” said Mike Spence, President of Waterra Corporation. “By joining forces with ChemREADY, we can leverage their expertise and resources to deliver even better water treatment solutions to our clients. We look forward to working together to create sustainable water management plans for our customers.”

Waterra president Michael Spence will continue to play an active role within ChemREADY, assisting during the transition, continuing to support the existing customer base and developing new opportunities for ChemREADY in the region.

About ChemREADY

ChemREADY offers an expansive range of water treatment chemicals, equipment and services for water and wastewater systems from the moment water enters a facility to the point of discharge. Founded approximately 50 years ago, its total treatment management programs allow customers to design, improve, and validate their water quality processes, enhancing their own businesses and maintaining a safe and compliant work environment.

About Waterra Corporation

Waterra Corporation is a prominent player in the field of water treatment, providing innovative and cost-effective solutions to clients in Steel Mills, Tube Mills, Remelt Shops and other industrial manufacturing sectors. With more than 25 years of experience, the company has established a strong foothold in the market and is known for its commitment to sustainability and water preservation.