NASA Postdoctoral Program Seeks Early Career and Senior Scientists for Prestigious Fellowships at Its Locations Across the U.S.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NASA invites both early-career and senior scientists to explore fellowship opportunities in its postdoctoral program and share in NASA's mission to develop advancements in science, technology, aeronautics and space exploration. The deadline to apply for this cycle of fellowships is July 1, 2023. Learn more or apply for fellowships in the NASA Postdoctoral Program (NPP). ORAU manages the NPP for NASA.

“The NPP includes diverse scientific and technological fellowships offered at NASA and one-of-a-kind educational experiences that prepare future leaders for NASA and the academic community,” said ORAU NPP Program Director J. Scott Miller, Ph.D. “ORAU supports NASA's goal to build an inclusive, collaborative, open, and innovative work environment that enhances work-life balance and encourages career development for postdoctoral fellows.”

This program offers unique research opportunities for highly-talented U.S. and non-U.S. scientists to engage in ongoing NASA research projects with top scientists at a NASA Center, NASA Headquarters or at a NASA-affiliated research institute. These one- to three-year fellowships are competitive and are designed to advance NASA’s missions in space science, earth science, aeronautics, space operations, exploration systems and astrobiology.

Eligibility

Applicants who are in the process of earning their Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree may apply now, but each applicant must have completed the requirements for their doctoral degree before starting an NPP fellowship. Scientists who have received their doctorates more than five years previously may apply as a senior fellow. See eligibility and requirements for more details.

Benefits

Stipend rates for these NASA postdoctoral fellows currently start at $70,000 per year. Supplements are provided for higher cost-of-living areas and certain academic specialties. The stipend amount for a senior postdoctoral fellow is based on the location of the appointment, experience (number of years beyond the doctoral degree) and career achievement, including academic rank and professional title. Available benefits include health insurance supplements, professional development resources, a research allowance up to $10,000 per year and relocation reimbursement.

Learn More and Apply

Learn more at https://npp.orau.org or email npp@orau.org.