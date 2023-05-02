Corus Entertainment Selects Esker to Automate Full Procure-to-Pay Cycle

LYON, France & MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service functions, today announced Canada-based Corus Entertainment (“Corus”), a major player in the media and entertainment industry, is automating its entire procure-to-pay (P2P) process with Esker — investing in solutions for accounts payable (AP), procurement, expense and supplier management.

Corus offers a diverse portfolio of brands that entertain and inform audiences in Canada and around the world through daily storytelling and engaging content. As the company’s portfolio evolved and expanded to meet the needs of a rapidly changing media environment, Corus identified an opportunity to more efficiently manage the flow of invoices, purchase orders and communications across internal stakeholders — all of which were processed and handled manually or through an outdated platform. Company leadership pursued a solution that would streamline its back-office processes so the company could be well-positioned to advance its ongoing strategic growth initiatives.

“The integration of key business processes into a single automated system represented a significant opportunity to improve workflows and productivity across the business, supporting our strategic plans and priorities for future growth,” said John Gossling, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Corus Entertainment. “More than any other solution we explored, we discovered Esker would allow us to seamlessly align with these objectives, right from the start. We now have an extremely intuitive platform that is already paving the way for us to be more efficient in managing cash flow and become a better partner for our vast network of suppliers and brands.”

In addition to driving efficiency in back-office operations and streamlining workflows, Corus chose to integrate Esker’s solutions to provide real-time data and metrics that were previously unavailable, increasing reporting accuracy and improving visibility into its financial processes to better manage spend, and make data-driven decisions.

“By choosing to fully automate this process, Corus teams can now focus on expanding their reach, increasing revenue and growing their business, rather than getting bogged down in manual, time-consuming tasks,” said Steve Smith, COO of Esker U.S. “We are proud to be a partner in their success and look forward to helping Corus and companies all across Canada achieve even greater efficiencies and cost savings as they look to future growth.”

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children’s book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus’ roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker’s solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Middleton, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.