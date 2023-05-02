Intelligent Waves to Unveil Secure Non-RF Light-Based Wireless Broadband Through Trulifi by Signify at SOF Week

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that provides mission-focused, multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Federal Government, announced today that it has entered into a strategic technology collaboration, integrating Trulifi by Signify technology with IW’s GRAYPATH (GP) solution, developing an obfuscated, Non-RF solution that enhances the mission of the next-gen warfighter and battles.

For decades, the United States has been at war with adversaries where our military’s superior C4I capabilities allowed us to communicate uncontested across all domains of warfare with little resistance. As we enter a new era of warfare with near-peer adversaries we find ourselves communicating in highly monitored and contested environments. This new era allows the detection, identification, interception, and denial of network communications methods we have relied upon for decades.

With IW's GRAYPATH solution plus Trulifi by Signify, military forces on the ground can communicate outside of the radio spectrum, enabling critical communications between dispersed locations without deconfliction of the spectrum.

GRAYPATH Next-Generation enables the obfuscated transmission of sensitive data over any transport method native to any current airfield communication package, but it also enables transmission within host country communications networks that may be available during FEAS operations. GP additionally operates via asymmetric routing, ensuring the highest level of redundant communications by employing all transport paths simultaneously.

As a result, smaller, low bandwidth dishes can be combined, ultimately increasing bandwidth, which allows high-speed communications that would not otherwise be possible until larger communication packages were employed, resulting in better reporting of photos, videos, and other information to commanders.

Chief Strategy Officer of Intelligent Waves, John Hammes, said, "Intelligent Waves is thrilled to incorporate Signify’s light-based communication solution with our award-winning cyber defense platform, GRAYPATH, which currently serves the most demanding and secure special operators in austere environments, and we look forward to integrating Trulifi by Signify into our existing platform."

LiFi technology, a two-way wireless connection enabled by light, allows for reliable high-speed data transmissions. Instead of radio, invisible light is used for communication, making the connection impervious to jamming. The integration with GRAYPATH provides low probability detection, and low probability intercepted communications from an enterprise to an operational environment.

Using GRAYPATH, users can employ several methods of transport simultaneously while utilizing the quantum-resistant routing and encryption techniques to grant operators freedom of movement in the cyber realm. Signals from electromagnetic sources are eliminated when LiFi is implemented in an operational environment, providing users with a fast and easy to deploy and wire-free solution that is both time-efficient and secure, reducing the likelihood that they will be intercepted, jammed, or disrupted by adversaries.

This exciting collaboration between Intelligent Waves and Trulifi by Signify will be showcased at SOF Week on May 9th - 11th, 2023, in booth 1805 in the C4 and Special Reconnaissance section on the 2nd floor of the Tampa Convention Center. SOF Week provides special operations and industry partners the opportunity to reexamine SOF policies, investments, and activities, find ways to augment existing SOF capabilities, foster rapid future capability development and employment, and leverage relationships with allies and partners.

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise & innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, & platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2022, we had sales of EUR 7.5 billion, approximately 35,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in our operations in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for six consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017, 2018 and 2019. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.