Faraday Future Breaks New Ground in Emerging GPT AI Technology, Announces its Generative AI Product Stack

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) ("Faraday Future", “FF” or "Company"), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the launch of FF’s Generative AI Product Stack, which will be integrated in the Company’s flagship vehicle, the FF 91. FF is one of the first automotive manufacturers to integrate and demonstrate generative AI capabilities in a vehicle.

Through this Generative AI Product Stack, the Company has integrated its foundational AI capabilities with advanced models such as ChatGPT, GPT-4, and others from companies such as OpenAI and Microsoft.

“While there have been many advancements in AI over the years, recent developments in generative AI have broadened access to the benefits of AI. What used to take a lot of time, manpower and specialized skill, can now be done in minutes. This is having a transformative impact on society and inspiring people to be more creative, build new things and solve new problems,” said Prashant Gulati, Head of Corporate Strategy at Faraday Future.

With this Generative AI Product Stack, the Company has the potential to scale to additional advanced generative AI models, giving extraordinary abilities to users.

“We have been investing in software, AI, and human machine interaction for a long time and that places us in a unique position to utilize these advances in AI. To use generative AI in a car, you need a powerful computing platform, robust operating system, internet connectivity, and suitable displays. Only the FF 91 has such an industry-leading computing platform, advanced operating system, ultra-high-speed internet connectivity, AI and natural language processing ability, with over 100 inches of displays, and a Generative AI Product Stack that will empower users to gradually utilize advanced generative models for a range of personalized applications in the vehicle – from complex text and voice queries, to image and video generation, stock analysis, live translations, search, entertainment, education, ecommerce, and more. The possibilities are limitless,” added Gulati.

Working with our FPO (Futurist Product Officer) community, and partner and developer ecosystem, FF plans to expand usage of safe and useful Generative AI applications through future updates. The Company will release more generative AI features in an upcoming launch event.

A video highlighting a conversational chatbot, Powered by ChatGPT, can be viewed here:

Video with English and Chinese subtitles: https://genesis-cdn.ff.com/press_room/2023APR/AI-GPT---EN-CN.mp4

Video with English subtitles: https://genesis-cdn.ff.com/press_room/2023APR/AI-GPT--EN.mp4

Video with no subtitles: https://genesis-cdn.ff.com/press_room/2023APR/AI-GPT--.mp4

This chatbot integrates GPT-4 with FF’s natural language processing technology.

FF is taking a significant step toward transforming the future of mobility. As users gain access to limitless possibilities, the car becomes an evolving, intelligent, and interactive companion, setting a new benchmark in automotive innovation. The Company is excited to be at the forefront of this transformation and looks forward to sharing more information in the near future.

FF announced on April 14th the completion of the first production build FF 91 vehicle, coming off the production line at the FF ieFactory California, located in Hanford, California. This closely followed the recently announced official start of production of the FF 91 vehicle.

FF 91 Vehicle

The FF 91 vehicle is the only Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury electric vehicle embodying the next-gen disruptive technology, tailored for the ultra-spire user. The FF 91 vehicle features an industry-leading 1,050 horsepower, an EPA-certified range of 381 miles, and 0-60 mph acceleration in 2.27 seconds.

It provides users a unique rear cabin intelligent Internet system, and a revolutionary user experience designed to create a mobile, connected, intelligent, and luxurious third Internet living space and user mobility ecosystem. Significant recent upgrades of systems and components to FF 91 – both in the EV area (powertrain, battery, charging, chassis, and interior) and I.A.I. area (Computing, sensing, communication, user interface) make FF 91 a leader in the ultra-luxury segment. The FF 91 Vehicle is the Company’s first production vehicle and flagship model that will be offered in both the U.S. and China markets.

Users can preorder an FF 91 vehicle via the FF Intelligent App or through our website (English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/ or (Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

Download the new FF Intelligent App (English): https://www.ff.com/us/mobile-app/, (Chinese): http://appdownload.ff.com

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

FF is the pioneer of the Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury ultra spire market in the intelligent EV era, and a disruptor of the traditional ultra-luxury car industry. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven company of intelligent internet AI product.

