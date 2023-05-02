i2c and Wain Foundation Partner with the University of Sargodha to Establish First-Of-Its-Kind Incubation Center in Pakistan

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital banking and payment solutions, and Wain Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth through education and entrepreneurship, today announced that they are partnering with the University of Sargodha in Pakistan to establish the Waheed Wain Incubation Center, a first-of-its-kind agreement with a public University.

The Waheed Wain Incubation Center will serve as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, providing aspiring entrepreneurs and startups with access to mentorship, funding, and resources to turn their ideas into successful businesses. Under the agreement, the university will provide the land for the center, while the Wain Foundation will provide the financial and technical assistance to establish and operate it.

"Our vision is for The Waheed Wain Incubation Center to provide the nation with an impactful hub, in the mold of the great incubation centers of Silicon Valley," said Amir Wain, CEO of i2c Inc. and Chairman of Wain Foundation. "We believe that by providing aspiring entrepreneurs with the support and resources they need, we can foster a new age of innovation and entrepreneurship across Pakistan."

“We are highly grateful to the Wain Foundation for their generous support in establishing the state-of-the-art Waheed Wain Incubation Center,” said Professor Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor at the University of Sargodha. “This center will have a far-reaching impact on the economic and social growth of our nation and empower future leaders who will effectively represent Pakistan on the world stage.”

According to McKinsey, entrepreneurship in Pakistan is on the rise, with over 720 startups established in the country since 2010. As the sixth most populous country and fifth largest youth population in the world, Pakistan is projected to be among the fastest growing economies in the coming years, with a projected annual growth rate of ~6% through to 2026.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly configurable banking and payment solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, core banking and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from unified, global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.