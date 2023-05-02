Appen Teams with NVIDIA to Enable Customized AI Solutions for Enterprises

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Appen Limited (ASX: APX), a global leader in data for the AI Lifecycle, today announces it is collaborating with NVIDIA to combine Appen’s top-tier data services with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform. Through this technology, enterprises can now access a comprehensive solution to create, implement, and fully customize real-time artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

AI and data have become crucial components for companies to gain a competitive advantage. The emergence of generative AI marks the start of a new era where businesses can reimagine their operations by utilizing advanced language models capable of performing complex tasks. As enterprises increasingly implement generative AI solutions to transform their businesses, products and services, the need for accuracy and performance has never been greater. Despite the impressive general capabilities of foundation models, enterprises face unique challenges in adapting AI to their specific use cases. Therefore, companies are training models on their own data and workloads to develop customized AI solutions that meet their needs and end customers.

Appen offers in-depth expertise to enterprises seeking to both structure and leverage their own data sources and to supplement internal data, ensuring their AI systems meet the specific and diverse needs of their end customers. This enables companies to maintain brand integrity and amplify their brand voice. In today's market, the first critical step in the AI lifecycle is data; however, finding a cost-effective approach that delivers reliable, safe, and trustworthy AI capabilities remains a challenge. To address this issue, enterprises need to operate within an ecosystem committed to providing end-to-end customizable solutions.

“Our collaboration with NVIDIA allows enterprise clients in different industries to transform customer interactions, from traditional transactions to new AI-enabled experiences, using the full architecture stack – data, models, and compute,” said Armughan Ahmad, CEO of Appen. “Appen and NVIDIA have been collaborating since 2020 on developing speech AI and language models, and we're now expanding our work to provide a complete range of capabilities to enterprise customers.”

The NVIDIA AI Enterprise platform features a cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software, accompanied by a vast library of frameworks and pre-trained models such as NVIDIA Riva for speech and translation AI, NVIDIA Merlin for recommendation engines, and the NVIDIA NeMo framework for generative AI deployment. The NVIDIA AI platform enables enterprises to create and deploy fully customizable and production-ready AI capabilities tailored to their specific data, demographics, and brand standards. Appen enhances this offering with data sourcing, annotation and labeling, and a comprehensive suite of Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF) services. Notable success stories include NVIDIA Riva services fine-tuned to T-Mobile data, enabling T-Mobile to resolve customer issues in real time.

“Building high-performing and cost-efficient AI applications requires enterprise customers to overcome multiple layers of technical and operational challenges,” said Hemant Dhulla, Global Head of NVIDIA AI Software. “NVIDIA AI Enterprise simplifies the process and equips companies like Appen to offer customers an accessible, streamlined data path to building and deploying fully customized real-time AI capabilities for their customers.”

About Appen Limited

Appen is the global leader in data for the AI Lifecycle. With over 25 years of experience in data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation by humans, we enable organizations to launch the world’s most innovative artificial intelligence systems. Our expertise includes a global crowd of over 1 million skilled contractors who speak over 235 languages, in over 70,000 locations and 170 countries, and the industry’s most advanced AI-assisted data annotation platform. Our products and services give leaders in technology, automotive, financial services, retail, healthcare, and governments the confidence to launch world-class AI products. Founded in 1996, Appen has customers and offices globally.