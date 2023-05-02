Sidus Space Partners with Lulav Space to Offer Solution for Guidance Navigation and Control on Lunar Missions

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space and Defense-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is pleased to announce it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Lulav Space, an Israeli robotics company specializing in space applications, to cooperate in the US market by providing a complete guidance navigation and control (GN&C) solution for both lunar satellite and lunar lander missions.

"Lulav’s engineers played an integral role in the Beresheet 1 mission, the first private Lunar lander mission, launched in 2019. We look forward to capitalizing on this agreement to bring their next-generation GN&C solutions to the US market," said Carol Craig, Sidus Space Founder and CEO.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will offer a robust GN&C suite to support all lunar missions, from launcher separation in LEO through trans-lunar injection (TLI), lunar capture, lunar orbiting, and landing phase with touchdown on the lunar surface. The GN&C suite can be customized for the unique requirements of each mission.

The GN&C suite consists of several components that can be supplied together or separately, including LEO and Cislunar GN&C algorithms; autonomous vision-based lunar orbit determination sensor; lunar landing GN&C; and vision-based landing sensor in stereo configuration.

“Our highly validated, robust lunar GN&C suite, which our team gained from the first private lunar flight in 2019, the Beresheet 1, represents a game changer for all lunar missions,” said Noam Leiter, CEO at Lulav Space. The GN&C suite is now further developed as we also participate in our second lunar mission, the Beresheet 2. We are thrilled to collaborate with Sidus Space to offer the suite to the US market. Through Sidus Space's mechanical and hardware development capabilities and extensive experience in developing space systems, we can offer any customer developing a lunar mission the fastest and most cost-effective GN&C solution on the market.”

Sidus Space has supported multiple lunar missions to include providing critical hardware for the NASA Artemis core stage, Solid Rocket Boosters (SRBs), Exploration Ground Systems (EGS), and Mobile Launcher 1. In addition, Sidus provided tooling, fabrication and testing support for the NASA Orion Spacecraft. Sidus is excited to be part of the Collins Aerospace team charged with delivering critical space suit parts for NASA’s astronaut Exploration Extravehicular Activity (xEVAS) contract. Additionally, Sidus plans to provide lunar communications capability using our LizzieSat satellite bus and lunar mission operations as a service in the future.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About Lulav Space

Lulav Space provides a complete guidance, navigation & control (GN&C) software suite for a variety of space missions such as lunar landing, satellite on-orbit servicing and active debris removal, with a fraction of the power, mass and cost than existing RADAR or LIDAR based systems. Lulav sensors are customizable with mission-specific algorithms and easily integrate with a wide range of spacecraft. The GN&C suite can support missions from LEO to lunar orbit and lunar soft touchdown. Lulav Space is a startup company that was founded by experts in GN&C, computer vision, and simulation. The company's engineers took part in the Beresheet 1 mission, the first private Lunar lander mission, launched in 2019.

Lulav is the subcontractor for GN&C software suite of the Beresheet-2 lunar landers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.