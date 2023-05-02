PowerSchool and Board Middle East Partner to Expand Digital Transformation for Middle East Education Leaders

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced a partnership with Board Middle East (BME) as part of the continued expansion of PowerSchool’s PowerPartner Program. This partnership with BME will expand access to PowerSchool’s innovative and mission-critical solutions in the Middle East.

The BME partnership will focus on supporting educators and the nearly 8 million students enrolled across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, with plans to serve more than 750,000 students across these countries in the next year. Through the partnership, educators across these countries can access mission-critical tools that are part of PowerSchool’s international localization framework including PowerSchool’s leading learning management system (LMS), Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning, and Unified Operations™ PowerSchool SIS to support even more students and families and help them realize the promise of personalized education.

“At BME, we work to build brighter futures for students by providing integrated services and solutions to impact the whole education experience and challenge the current model of education; we strive to bring the best education technology to our region,” said Mr. Abdulaziz Alsania, Chairman and owner of BME. “We’re proud to partner with PowerSchool to continue driving positive changes in the way education is delivered and experienced in the region.”

The PowerPartner Program, a global channel partner initiative, leverages PowerSchool’s regional channel partners to support localized marketing, sales, and customer deployment efforts. Currently, PowerSchool channel partners serve customers in Sub-Saharan Africa, Thailand, India, the Philippines, and Uruguay, with plans to rapidly expand the program this year.

“We’re thrilled to partner with BME to support PowerSchool’s extensive and growing customer base in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region,” said Robert Speed, Vice President International Sales at PowerSchool. “We are both dedicated to providing educators and students with technology that empowers them to realize their full potential and we are pleased to partner with BME to continue enabling digital transformation in education globally.”

In addition to the partnership with BME, PowerSchool is strengthening its customer support in the region with the opening of the company’s previously announced MEA Office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Q2 2023. Additionally, the company recently announced plans to expand its international localization framework, including an upcoming release that will enable out of box support for right-to-left language support and Arabic translation capabilities in three of its Unified Operations™ solutions as well as its learning management system (LMS), PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Schoology Learning.

About Board Middle East

With 13+ years of experience, BME Holding now has offices in Riyadh, Dubai and other parts of the Middle-East. BME works closely with partners throughout the region to make its online learning solutions available to schools, universities, corporations, government, and military organizations.

BME is shaping the future of education with big ideas that challenge conventional thinking and advance new models of learning. Every day BME inspires people to find new ways of learning, connecting, and driving change in the way education is delivered and experienced. Through technology and services, BME brings people closer to the knowledge they seek to make their own world better.

By partnering with clients and vendors across the Middle East and abroad, BME has built the best technologies and solutions to help advance the education industry in meaningful ways. BME is not just building new learning products; they are building a new way for learning. Visit www.bmeholding.com to learn more.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

