Cannabis Testing Lab Trichome Analytical Integrates Chemovar Visualization Tool PhytoFacts

MOUNT LAUREL TOWNSHIP, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trichome Analytical announced today that it has licensed cannabis analytical data tool PhytoFacts to offer clients a more complete profile and better understanding of their tested cannabis. The New Jersey-based lab is the first on the East Coast to adopt the groundbreaking cannabis visualization technology that provides a visual profile of each cannabis sample’s chemical makeup and anticipated effects.

Chemometric characterizations will give Trichome Analytical’s clients far more information than vague sativa or indica designations, and offer insights into how terpenes and cannabinoids in cultivars can affect consumer experiences more than just the standard THC level readings. The powerful tool also welcomes phyto-hunting for unique cannabinoid and terpene groupings, as well as plant composition and consistency analysis for progeny and clones.

“With PhytoFacts we can make a positive impact on how cannabis is understood at all levels of the supply chain,“ said Kristen Goedde, Founder and COO of Trichome Analytical. “Growers can better manage their specific cultivar production and consumers and patients will have an intuitive guide to find strains that match their needs.”

The system’s algorithm incorporates objective and subjective data points related to organoleptic characterization combined with data culled from scientific publications related to psychological and physiological effects of cannabinoids, terpenoids and cannabinoid-terpenoid combinations. By integrating PhytoFacts into their testing reports, Trichome Analytical will educate cultivators and—by extension—consumers about how to use the intuitive data visualizations and experiential insights across the complete chemical profile of cannabis flowers and concentrates.

The PhytoFacts report is the best way to visualize the complex chemistry of cannabis, said Dr. Mark A. Lewis, President of PhytoFacts parent company Napro Research. “Laboratories with validated procedures and high integrity standards—like Trichome Analytical—are leading the charge to create meaningful standards in our maturing marketplace. The cannabis experience is much more than a THC percentage, and enabling product manufacturers and consumers to distinguish between various products’ anticipated effects in a meaningful, science-based way with PhytoFacts is critical to advancing consumer education, facilitating product affinity, and expanding the cannabis marketplace.”

Trichome Analytical is hosting an informational webinar with Dr. Lewis on May 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. EDT to discuss PhytoFacts. Click here to register.

About Trichome Analytical

Trichome Analytical, headquartered in Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey, offers the highest standard in accurate, compliant and comprehensive cannabis and industrial hemp testing services for cultivators, processors, retailers and regulatory agencies. Trichome Analytical is ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited, holds federal DEA registration for USDA-compliant hemp testing and draws from more than 100 years of collective laboratory experience in both public- and private-sector capacities. The laboratory works to empower stakeholders with detailed analytical results that improve accountability while helping ensure consumer safety and regulatory compliance.

About PhytoFacts

In today’s complex and highly competitive demanding cannabis marketplace, product knowledge and product diversity will become the key competitive advantage. PhytoFacts delivers intuitive data visualizations and experiential insights across the complete chemical profile of cannabis flowers and concentrates. PhytoFacts was adopted by both the Emerald Cup and the California State Fair. Learn more.