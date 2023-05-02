New Jersey-Based Wealth Management Team Partners with Dynasty Financial Partners to Launch Premier Path

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The members of an eight-person Florham Park, NJ wealth team led by CEO and Founding Partner Michael Lehman, announced today that they have launched Premier Path Wealth Partners, an independent RIA.

The team, formerly at Merrill Lynch, specializes in addressing the unique needs of high-net-worth clients such as business owners, executives, and multi-generational families. Premier Path’s specialties include:

Pre-business-sale planning

Navigating corporate compensation plans

Business advisory services for growing enterprise value

Legacy and succession planning

Retirement/cashflow planning

Tax-efficient investment management

Risk management

Philanthropic giving

“We’ve completed years of due diligence, looking at wirehouses, quasi-independence, and full independence,” said Premier Path’s Mr. Lehman. “We decided that full independence with support from Dynasty Financial Partners is the best way to serve our clients, today and in the future.”

Mr. Lehman added, “We’re immediately adding two new members: Brian Glenn as Director of Investments, and Bill Ehrhardt as our Head of Business Advisory Services. As these appointments indicate, being an independent firm means we can pursue more creative and sophisticated solutions for our clients while pursuing M&A and other business opportunities.”

Premier Path plans to tap Dynasty’s expertise in technology, software, investment solutions, third-party research, M&A strategy, compliance, back-office support, and marketing.

For Shirl Penney, Dynasty's CEO and co-founder, “Mike Lehman and his impressive team are a great fit for the independent wealth arena. Because of their commitment to staying on the cutting edge of technology and investing, they will flourish with access to the full marketplace of strategies, research, and tools.”

In addition to the two new hires, Premier Path consists of the following professionals:

Michael Lehman - CEO, Founding Partner

Derek Wittjohann - Chief Operating Officer, Partner

Patrick York - Partner

Linda Kalata - Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Compliance Officer

Rebecca Garcia - Relationship Manager

Patrick Regan – Relationship Manager

The word “Premier” in the name of the new firm reflects the belief that, while perfection isn’t always attainable, the team is always committed to performing at the highest level possible for their clients. The word “Path” meanwhile speaks to the firm’s role in helping clients stay the course in their financial journeys — even as they pass important milestones like growing and selling a business, the birth of a grandchild, or the transition from success in a career to success in retirement.

Besides Dynasty Financial Partners, Premier Path has selected Fidelity, eMoney, and Black Diamond as resources.

Fidelity Investments® is a service provider to Premier Path. Fidelity Investments provides clearing, custody, or other brokerage services to Premier Path through National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC. Working with Fidelity Investments gives Premier Path access to a wide range of products and services that can help them serve the needs of their clients.

“We are delighted to welcome the entire Premier Path team to the Fidelity platform and look forward to providing resources to further their client- centered approach,” said John Phillips, Head of Platform Sales at Fidelity Institutional Wealth Management Services. “Taking the leap towards independence reflects the team’s long-term commitment to their clients’ goals and we are thrilled to be supporting them in their next stage of growth.”

For more information, please visit https://www.premierpath.com/.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services, and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools, and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients. Dynasty’s platform and offering have won multiple awards in recent years.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, Dynasty has differentiated itself by developing competitive strengths, including a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and breadth to invest, the flexibility and seamlessness enabled by a modular technology solution, the entrepreneurial culture, and experienced and committed management team. Dynasty is committed to continually growing its business by facilitating existing advisory firm clients’ growth, onboarding new clients, increasing the clients’ use of its broader capabilities, launching additional solutions, and conducting complementary acquisitions.

For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

