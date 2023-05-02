Carpe Data and Duck Creek Technologies Partner to Enhance Claims and Underwriting Platforms

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carpe Data, the next-generation online data provider for insurers, and Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, have partnered to integrate Carpe Data’s ClaimsX and Minerva products into Duck Creek's claims and underwriting platforms. This partnership will provide Duck Creek's customers with access to Carpe Data's extensive range of actionable insights, helping insurers to reduce instances of fraud, automate and expedite decision-making processes, improve pricing strategies and make more informed underwriting and claims decisions.

"Implementing datasets and protocols to combat fraud, eliminate waste and streamline processes can be a daunting and time-consuming challenge," said Max Drucker, CEO of Carpe Data. "We are excited to collaborate with Duck Creek to make our Minerva and ClaimsX products available into their existing platforms and workflow. Through this partnership, customers will be able to unlock the full potential of their data and make more informed decisions that will ultimately enhance their bottom line."

This partnership provides mutual benefits for both companies. It enables information to flow directly into a core system, which allows an insurer to recognize and unlock the full potential of its data. For Carpe Data, it reduces any friction associated with implementing and consuming data. For Duck Creek, the collaboration enhances their platform by adding a broader range of data sources that customers can access, further enabling Duck Creek to serve as a comprehensive end-to-end solution for underwriting and the claims process.

"We consider Carpe Data as an innovator in delivering innovative and actionable insights to the insurance industry," said Elaine Rogalla, Director, Product Management at Duck Creek Technologies. "We share their commitment to driving innovation, agility and efficiency within the industry and are thrilled to welcome them into our growing ecosystem of partners. We together look forward to identifying areas for customers to harness the power of their data in the future."

This partnership marks a notable milestone for Carpe Data's growth as it expands its range of partnerships and showcases the ease and accessibility of its products. Both companies are eager to collaborate and bring these advantages to their customers.

Collaborating with insurance carriers to navigate the chaotic, ever-expanding data landscape, Carpe Data contextualizes online data bringing it into focus. We transform online information into predictive and actionable data, enabling automation and improving insurance outcomes across the policy lifecycle. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, Carpe Data employees span the US, UK and Portugal with a commitment to helping insurers achieve peak efficiency.

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand.

