Pavilion Payments Renews Partnership with Eight iGaming Operators

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pavilion Payments, the leading omnichannel payments provider exclusively serving the gaming industry, has extended its relationship with eight online operators for iGaming payment solutions. These recent iGaming renewals reflect Pavilion Payments’ ongoing objective to grow their iGaming business.

Several online sportsbooks, casinos and lottery providers have renewed their partnership with Pavilion Payments for its reliable payment technology for iGaming sites including Rush Street Gaming, Tipico, Wind Creek, The Lotter, Parx, and Boyd Interactive. The extended partnership between Pavilion Payments and these operators will improve the user experience through Pavilion Payments’ industry-standard e-check/ACH network, VIP Preferred®. This solution enables patrons to use their VIP ACH account for a seamless omnichannel experience across multiple locations with only one sign-up.

VIP Preferred provides a seamless payments experience by linking a patron’s wagering account directly to their checking account, creating unparalleled speed and convenience. Operators also rely on Pavilion Payments’ Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance assistance to help them stay up to date and compliant with the latest regulations as well as Pavilion Payments’ local, 24/7 customer service and bank-grade security for added safety and security.

“As operators grow and expand their businesses, Pavilion Payments offers flexible and scalable solutions that can meet the needs of operators and patrons alike,” said Christopher Justice, CEO of Pavilion Payments. “Continuing our valuable relationships with these operators across the country proves the reliability of our solutions and our continued mission to provide operators and their patrons with a single, integrated and seamless solution.”

About Pavilion Payments

Pavilion Payments enables the world’s gaming entertainment leaders to create amazing consumer experiences and maximize spend across all their physical and digital properties. Pavilion Payments is the gaming industry's leading omnichannel payment solutions provider, providing integrated omnichannel and software solutions that enable flexible funding, play, and cash out. For more information visit www.pavilionpayments.com.