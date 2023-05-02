Yieldstreet and Equity Trust Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand IRA Access to Private Markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yieldstreet, the leading private market investing platform, and Equity Trust, one of the largest self-directed IRA custodians in the U.S., announced a strategic partnership that will make it easier than ever to add alternative investments to retirement accounts.

Starting today, Equity Trust’s clients can invest directly in private market alternatives from Yieldstreet through a new platform called WealthBridge. This proprietary technology securely links Equity Trust accounts to Yieldstreet, so clients can add alternatives to their retirement account in just a few clicks. No forms or manual transfers as typically required.

“WealthBridge makes adding alternative investments to your IRA as easy as adding stocks and bonds,” Yieldstreet CEO Milind Mehere said. “IRAs can allow alternative investments to grow long term, delivering potential outsize returns with tax advantages.”

Yieldstreet offers a wide range of alternative asset classes including real estate, private credit, legal finance, and more. All opportunities are highly vetted by a team of 25+ investment professionals, who approve less than 10% of the offerings they evaluate.

In addition, Equity Trust investors will have access to Yieldstreet’s robust sponsor-managed fund strategies from some of the top investment managers in the world. Current and past investments offered have been managed by Ares, Harbor Group, Onex, StepStone, and more.

“We believe this increased access to alternative options through Yieldstreet—coupled with the ease of investing with WealthBridge—will be a game-changer for our clients,” Equity Trust CEO George Sullivan said. “This new technology takes the investment process from multiple days to a matter of minutes.”

Self-directed IRAs are among the fastest-growing types of retirement accounts. The vehicle allows individuals to allocate to a range of investment opportunities outside what is offered by most retirement account providers—typically just stocks and bonds.

“We believe a diversified portfolio of private market alternatives is key to achieving your retirement goals,” Yieldstreet Founder and President Michael Weisz said. “As we face ongoing uncertainty related to inflation, geopolitical conflict, and rates, we see alternatives as fundamental to help grow and protect your wealth.”

Learn more about adding private market alternatives to your self-directed IRA.

About Yieldstreet

Yieldstreet is the leading private market investing platform. Founded in 2015, the company has helped more than 420k trusted members diversify their portfolios with alternative assets spanning real estate, private credit, legal finance, art and more. The platform is differentiated by its 10+ asset classes, institutional due diligence standards, strong track record, and seamless investor experience.

About Equity Trust Company

Equity Trust Company is a financial services company that enables individual investors and financial professionals to diversify investment portfolios using alternative asset classes such as real estate, tax liens, private equity, cryptocurrency, and precious metals. Equity Trust Company evolved from a predecessor brokerage firm founded in 1974 to a directed custodian with more than $39 billion in assets (as of 1/31/23). For more information, visit trustetc.com.

Important disclosure:

Equity Trust receives compensation for investments made by their clients in Yieldstreet products, creating a conflict of interest. Equity Trust is not a client or investor in any Yieldstreet products. Read more.

Yieldstreet is not an affiliate of Equity Trust Company (“Equity Trust”). As Equity Trust is a directed custodian, like any investment, it is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing and before choosing a provider that is right for you. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Equity Trust makes no recommendation or representations as to any provider or the needs generally of any IRA owner or any IRA. Any information communicated by Equity Trust is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax, legal, or investment advice. Clients are in no way obligated to invest with Yieldstreet and are free to select any provider or investment as they deem appropriate. No customer may rely on any statement made by Equity Trust or any of its officers, directors, employees, or agents for any decisions regarding Yieldstreet. Whenever making a decision related to your account, please consult with your tax, financial, or legal professional.

Alternative investments involve specific risks that may be greater than those associated with traditional investments; are not suitable for all clients; and intended for experienced and sophisticated investors who meet specific suitability requirements and are willing to bear the high economic risks of the investment. Investments of this type may engage in speculative investment practices; carry additional risk of loss, including possibility of partial or total loss of invested capital, due to the nature and volatility of the underlying investments; and are generally considered to be illiquid due to restrictive repurchase procedures. These investments may also involve different regulatory and reporting requirements, complex tax structures, and delays in distributing important tax information.