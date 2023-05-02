KinderCare Thanks Educators During Teacher Appreciation Week

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teacher Appreciation Week is here and KinderCare Learning Companies® has 35,000 reasons to celebrate as they acknowledge and thank teachers and staff at their programs around the country. KinderCare’s family of brands serves more than 194,000 children ages 0-12 years old in 40 states and the District of Columbia.

“Teachers are more than educators: They are an essential part of the support team for each family they serve,” said Dr. Marquita Davis, Chief Academic Officer for KinderCare. “At KinderCare we’re proud to provide a professional home for the thousands of career educators in our centers and programs.”

In addition to celebrating all of their teachers around the country, KinderCare is recognizing this year’s Esteemed Educators — teachers who have been part of the KinderCare family for 40 years or longer.

The 2023 Esteemed Educators are:

Janyth Benson from Auburn, Wash.

from Auburn, Wash. Gail Blair from Sterling Heights, Mich.

from Sterling Heights, Mich. Martha Drummins from Indianapolis, Ind.

from Indianapolis, Ind. Uma Goel from Hazelwood, Mo.

from Hazelwood, Mo. Antoinette Johnson from West Covina, Calif.

from West Covina, Calif. Dawn Mahaney from South Windsor, Conn.

from South Windsor, Conn. Deloris Ann Rhynes from Gulfport, Miss.

from Gulfport, Miss. Cynthia Rojic from Bloomingdale, Ill.

from Bloomingdale, Ill. Abby Staschke from Dearborn, Mich.

from Dearborn, Mich. Mary Williams from Brookhaven, Ga.

from Brookhaven, Ga. Patricia Wright from El Paso, Texas

KinderCare is looking for more teachers who are passionate about educating our country’s youngest learners. With an award-winning company culture – validated by seven consecutive Gallup Exceptional Workplace Awards – KinderCare centers and programs offer something for every stage of a teacher’s career, whether they’re just starting out or a seasoned worker looking to return to the workforce.

The company offers competitive salary and benefits, including significantly reduced child care rates, as well as a friendly and creative atmosphere where teachers are part of a team of caring, skilled professionals.

For more information or to apply, please visit our website.

About KinderCare Learning Companies®

As a leading provider of early childhood and school-age education and care, KinderCare builds confidence for life in children and families from all backgrounds. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia with differentiated flexible child care solutions to meet today’s dynamic work environment:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with Crème de la Crème ® , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms;

that offer early learning programs for children six weeks to 12 years old and with , which offers a premium early education model using a variety of themed classrooms; At work, through KinderCare Learning Companies for Employers™ , providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including employer-supported child care benefits, on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and

, providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including employer-supported child care benefits, on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and In local schools, with Champions® before and after-school programs.

KinderCare programs meet the highest standards, validated by independent, third-party evaluation including:

Gallup , measuring workforce engagement,

, measuring workforce engagement, National Association for the Education of Young Children , ensuring individual early learning center quality through a rigorous accreditation process,

, ensuring individual early learning center quality through a rigorous accreditation process, Cognia , accreditation for before- and after-school programs

, accreditation for before- and after-school programs BRIGANCE ® and TerraNova ® assessments of children’s development, academic progress and achievement, and

assessments of children’s development, academic progress and achievement, and WELL Health-Safety Rating™, validating health and safety practices in our facilities.

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 2,000 early learning centers and sites. In 2023, KinderCare earned its seventh Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only four organizations worldwide to achieve this milestone for seven consecutive years. To learn more, visit KC-Learning.com.