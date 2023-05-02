Xpansiv and Evolution Markets Inc. Join Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xpansiv, a global energy transition market infrastructure provider, and Evolution Markets Inc., a leading provider of transaction and consultancy services in global carbon, renewable energy, and energy markets, have joined the Clean Energy Buyers Association (CEBA) as part of the firms’ initiative to promote innovative solutions to the development and procurement of renewable energy. Evolution Markets is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xpansiv, and the memberships collectively demonstrate their commitment to empowering the decarbonization of our economy through the forum maintained by CEBA.

"Xpansiv is pleased to partner with the CEBA community, driving collaboration across the value chain to accelerate the energy transition. We continue to scale up renewable energy market infrastructure enabling corporates to meet their targets with innovative tools to procure, track and report their portfolios,” said Amy Bann, SVP Supply & Ecosystem at Xpansiv.

“Evolution is actively working towards a more sustainable future and helping our clients to do the same. We look forward to getting more involved in the CEBA community to promote clean energy solutions for the marketplace,” said Evan Ard, Chief Executive Officer of Evolution Markets. “It's encouraging to see more and more companies using tools like the CEBA platform to take proactive steps towards reducing their carbon emissions.”

As members of CEBA, both Xpansiv and Evolution Markets receive access to a global network of companies, energy developers, and service providers working to accelerate the transition to a carbon-free energy future. This will enable both organizations to collaborate with peers and remain at the forefront of renewable energy procurement.

About Xpansiv

Xpansiv operates the market infrastructure to rapidly scale the world’s energy transition. The company runs the largest spot exchange for environmental commodities, including carbon credits and renewable energy certificates. It is the premier provider of registry infrastructure for energy, power, and environmental markets. It also operates the largest independent platform for managing and selling solar renewable energy credits in North America.

Xpansiv is a leading provider of transaction and advisory services in global carbon, renewable energy, and energy transition markets through its Carbon Financial Services and Evolution Markets units. It also runs the leading multi-registry, multi-asset environmental portfolio management system and market data service.

Xpansiv’s rules-based markets and infrastructure enable stakeholders to deliver transparent, credible, and auditable environmental claims to address the growing global demand for assurance and accountability on climate action and sustainability performance.

About Evolution Markets Inc.

Evolution Markets Inc. provides strategic financial and industry-leading transactional and advisory services to participants in global environmental and energy markets. Formed in 2000, the company has become the green markets leader, leveraging its unrivaled experience and knowledge on behalf of participants in the global carbon, emissions, renewable energy, and over the counter (OTC) power, natural gas, oil, nuclear fuel, and biofuels markets. Additional market services include net zero advisory, structured transactions, and data and analytics. Based in White Plains, NY, Evolution Markets serves clients on six continents from offices in New York, Houston, London, and Nice. As of January 2023, Evolution Markets operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Xpansiv.

