Empowers Africa & Off Piste Africa Partner with Streaming Platform, WaterBear, to Launch "Emergence", a Documentary on Super Tuskers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empowers Africa, a leading global public charity supporting human empowerment, wildlife protection, and land conservation in Sub-Saharan Africa, and Malcolm Randles co-founder of Off Piste Africa, Africa’s leading frontier biodiversity tourism company, have partnered with WaterBear, a free streaming platform and publisher that brings inspiration and action together, to release the feature film documentary "Emergence". The documentary, produced by Malcolm Randles, Off Piste Africa and Empowers Africa, sheds light on the urgent need to protect Tsavo's super tuskers, rare elephants with unique genetic dispositions that are under severe threat. "Emergence" will be available to watch for free on WaterBear at 10 am on Friday, April 28th, 2023, and will also be featured on WaterBear's FAST Channel on Samsung TV Plus / LG Channels & Rakuten from Monday, May 1st, 2023.

Tsavo Trust's Big Tusker Project is dedicated to preserving these majestic beasts and their habitat in Tsavo, Kenya. "We hope this film will shed light on the importance of protecting these incredibly rare elephants," said Krista Krieger, Executive Director & Chair of the Board of Trustees at Empowers Africa. "Thank you to WaterBear for launching this film on their platform and showing the world why we need to protect Tsavo's super tuskers."

"Emergence" focuses on the work being done by Tsavo Trust and its dedicated team of conservationists, who are working tirelessly to protect Tsavo's super tuskers from various threats, including poaching, habitat loss, and human-wildlife conflict. The film also highlights the unique genetic disposition of these elephants and their critical role in the ecosystem. "This rare genetic disposition is severely under threat, and the Tsavo Trust Big Tusker Project strives to preserve these majestic beasts," said Malcolm Randles, Director/Producer of "Emergence". "The underlying intention of this film is to draw awareness to Tsavo, its big tuskers, and the humans working tirelessly to save them."

WaterBear is dedicated to using the power of storytelling to inspire action on critical environmental and humanitarian issues. As a free streaming platform and publisher, WaterBear offers over 1000 award-winning and sustainably certified films that cover many topics related to the environment, wildlife, and social issues. By partnering with NGOs and brands, WaterBear produces original content that aims to entertain, educate, and inspire viewers into action.

Poppy Mason-Watts, Chief Growth & Impact Officer at WaterBear says, "We are thrilled to partner with Empowers Africa to release 'Emergence' on WaterBear. This powerful documentary aligns with our storytelling mission to raise awareness and drive positive change, and we are honored to showcase it to our global audience."

After watching the film, viewers will also be able to take action on WaterBear by donating to Tsavo Trust to support their conservation efforts via the following URL: https://tsavotrust.org/support-2/. This fundraising initiative aims to further support Tsavo Trust's important work in protecting Tsavo's super tuskers and their habitat.

"Emergence" will be prominently featured on WaterBear's streaming platform, providing viewers around the world with easy access to this important documentary. WaterBear's FAST Channel on Samsung TV Plus / LG Channels & Rakuten will also provide additional visibility for the film, reaching a wider audience and creating greater awareness about the urgent need to protect Tsavo's super tuskers.

For more information about "Emergence" and to watch the film on WaterBear's platform, please visit https://www.waterbear.com/watch/emergence

About Empowers Africa:

Empowers Africa is an American public charity formed under IRC Section 501(c)(3) supporting human empowerment, wildlife protection, and land conservation in Sub-Saharan Africa

Off Piste Africa is Africa’s leading frontier biodiversity tourism company making a meaningful difference in the African conservation arena with on-the-ground conservation organizations who are making a difference.