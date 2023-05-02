VCU and the Institute of Data Partner to Offer Tech Learning to Nontraditional Students

Photo Left to Right: Edward Howard, VCU Continuing and Professional Education, Director of Operations; Aimée Walters, VCU Continuing and Professional Education, Marketing Manager; and Chris Elam, Institute of Data, Vice President of University Partnerships (Photo credit: Virginia Commonwealth University, Alex DeBord)

Photo Left to Right: Edward Howard, VCU Continuing and Professional Education, Director of Operations; Aimée Walters, VCU Continuing and Professional Education, Marketing Manager; and Chris Elam, Institute of Data, Vice President of University Partnerships (Photo credit: Virginia Commonwealth University, Alex DeBord)

CHARLESTON, S.C. & RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virginia Commonwealth University and the Institute of Data have forged a partnership to provide programs that will prepare nontraditional adult learners for careers in the tech industry.

The collaboration between VCU Continuing and Professional Education and the Institute of Data aims to bridge the gap between traditional academic education and industry-specific skills training, providing learners with the best of both worlds. The partnership offers noncredit bootcamps led by experienced instructors and industry professionals, leading to hands-on experience in cutting-edge technologies.

Through this collaboration, VCU alumni and other community members in Virginia will have access to the Institute of Data’s curriculum and state-of-the-art learning platform. Bootcamps will be tailored to meet the needs of the industry, providing adult learners with in-demand skills that are necessary to thrive in the job market. Full-time and part-time bootcamps that range from 12 to 24 weeks cover topics such as software engineering, data analytics and artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

“We are thrilled to partner with Virginia Commonwealth University to bring our innovative learning programs to their alumni and the greater community,” said Chris Elam, the Institute of Data’s vice president of university partnerships. “Our mission is to help individuals from all backgrounds acquire the skills they need to pursue successful careers in the tech industry. This partnership will allow us to reach more nontraditional students and help them achieve their goals.”

“Our partnership with the Institute of Data will allow us to deliver high-quality continuing and professional education programs to our alumni and other nontraditional students in the communities we serve,” said Judith Kornberg, Ph.D., interim executive director for VCU Online and Continuing and Professional Education. “The skills training that individuals receive through the tech bootcamps will prepare them for entry into fast-growing occupations as data scientists, information security analysts, software developers, quality assurance analysts, testers and related titles, while expanding the pipeline of skilled workers for employers in the tech industry.”

For more information about the VCU programs and the Institute of Data, please visit bootcamp.ocpe.vcu.edu or www.institutedata.com/us.

​​About VCU and VCU Health

Virginia Commonwealth University is a major, urban public research university with national and international rankings in sponsored research. Located in downtown Richmond, VCU enrolls more than 28,000 students in 244 degree and certificate programs in the arts, sciences and humanities. Forty-one of the programs are unique in Virginia, many of them crossing the disciplines of VCU’s 12 schools and three colleges. The VCU Health brand represents the VCU health sciences academic programs, the VCU Massey Cancer Center and the VCU Health System, which comprises VCU Medical Center (the only academic medical center in the region), Community Memorial Hospital, Tappahannock Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, and MCV Physicians. The clinical enterprise includes a collaboration with Sheltering Arms Institute for physical rehabilitation services. For more, please visit vcu.edu and vcuhealth.org.

VCU Continuing and Professional Education, in partnership with the colleges and schools at Virginia Commonwealth University, provides and supports quality continuing and professional education and skills training for individual, local, regional and national impact, including lifelong learning opportunities for VCU alumni. To learn more, visit ocpe.vcu.edu.

About Institute of Data

The Institute of Data is a professional network of Cyber Security, Data Science and Software Engineering professionals. In partnership with leading universities, governments and thousands of employers, we transform careers for a data-driven world. With the rapid adoption of information technology, Cyber Security, Data Science and Software Engineering are increasingly important to our economy and society. We help professionals build a data career in these high-growth industries through our education programs and established industry networks. For more information, go to institutedata.com