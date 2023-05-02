Security Underwriting Managers Signs with Slice for Small Business Insurance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slice Labs Inc. (Slice), a technology company providing insurance products to protect small businesses, announced today the partnership with Security Underwriting Managers (SUM), an insurance agency based in Miami, Florida.

The partnership will bring Slice’s on-demand small business insurance to SUM’s 800+ agents. Agents can quote and bind Artisan Contractors General Liability Insurance for 65+ class codes in under five minutes. This product has proved very popular for hard to place businesses like Tree Trimmers, Roofers and Remodelers, as many other carriers have stopped offering coverage for these classes.

“We at SUM are extremely excited to partner with a leader in the insurance industry. The ease of use of the Slice platform and the quality of the product offered by Slice will be a huge benefit for the 800+ retail agent partners,” said Marcos A. Alvarez, CEO of SUM. “Also, this partnership is key to our expansion plans to other states.”

“We are confident in delivering a delightful agent customer experience to Security Underwriting Managers’ agents,” said Tim Attia, co-founder and CEO of Slice. “We know our fast and on-demand quote to bind process will help grow their business.”

About Slice Labs:

Slice Labs, Inc. is building the future of insurance by providing intelligent and intuitive, on-demand digital insurance products to protect small businesses. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, Slice is backed by leading global insurers and reinsurers, and distributes their on-demand insurance products through the largest distribution platforms. Slice has been consistently recognized as an insurance and technology leader by industry publications, awards, and Tier 1 publications. To learn more, visit https://slice.is. Follow Slice on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Security Underwriting Managers (SUM):

Security Underwriting Managers (SUM) is a General Insurance Agency headquartered in Miami, FL. SUM is dedicated to providing insurance products that provide quality protection with value pricing while addressing the needs of our Agent Partners. We strive to establish a successful partnership with our agents and the insurance companies we represent. We make every effort to respect the interests and goals of each party.