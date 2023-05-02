Attention Allergy Sufferers: Pests May Be Triggering Your Asthma & Allergy Symptoms

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spring is a peak season for the more than 100 million Americans who suffer from allergies and asthma which is why the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) has declared May as National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month for nearly 40 years. This May, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is participating in this important observance by educating homeowners about pests like cockroaches, dust mites and rodents that can exacerbate asthma and allergy symptoms inside their homes and sharing prevention tips.

“Most people associate allergy triggers with pollen or grass, however, you may not find allergy relief indoors. There are actually pests frequently found in homes that can cause serious issues for asthma and allergy sufferers,” said Jim Fredericks, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA. “The saliva, droppings and decomposing body parts of cockroaches, rodents and dust mites are known to exacerbate asthma and allergy symptoms, especially in children.”

NPMA is sharing the prevention tips below to help homeowners protect their homes from asthma and allergy triggers caused by pests:

Seal any cracks and crevices around the home, paying close attention to areas where utilities and pipes enter.

Vacuum at least once a week using a vacuum with a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate) filter.

Dust surfaces frequently using a dust rag or damp cloth.

Clean or replace the filters in your furnace and air conditioner each month.

Wipe surfaces daily, including counters, stovetops and sinks.

Dispose of garbage regularly in a sealed trash bin.

Wash blankets, throw rugs and bedding in hot water, or take them to be dry-cleaned.

Contact a certified pest control professional if you suspect an infestation.

For more information on pest-related allergens and prevention advice, visit PestWorld.org.

